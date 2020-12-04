Global Sensor Hub Market was valued at US$ 9.91 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 39.71 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.95% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding sensor hub market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in sensor hub market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Sensor Hub is a microcontroller unit which offers the information and knowledge through different sensors. The global sensor hub had the market size US$ 9.91Bn in 2017 and expected to reach at higher level in the forecast timeframe. There are numerous trend impacting sensor hub markets that includes power management, always on sensing, algorithm, consumer demand, and contextual awareness, cost of components, connectivity and among others. The demand for sensor hubs has processed considerably due to elements used for low-power sensor processing tasks, is booming in forecast period. The sensor hub is integrated as a system-on-chip (SoC) and is proposed for a wide range of wearable health devices and applications.

Likewise, Gyro sensors, temperature sensor, magnetic sensors, hall sensors, proximity sensors and among others are several sensors are widely used in the smartphone. The smartphone processor that connects to the camera’s sensors helps to decrease the power consumption. This chip allows the phone to run progressive activity-recognition algorithms which allows consumers to check their notifications.

Growing need for low power generating solutions, steady growth in the number of integrated sensors in smartphones, and increasing use of 6-axis and 9-axis sensor solutions or use of sensor fusion within devices are the major driving factors of the sensor hub market. Advancements in consumer electronics applications and wearable devices and application processor-based sensor hubs to attract future market growth are the opportunities for the growth of the market.

Based on Processor Type, Application sensor processor segment anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period. Application sensor reduces the cost of the system by reducing the need for a separate sensor data processor and reducing design built complexities. Discrete sensor processor is likely to hold second-largest share in the sensor hub market during the forecast timeframe.

Based on application, Consumer electronics application expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing demand and increasing use of sensors in consumer electronics devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and gaming equipment. The sensor hub technology is used in these devices to provide logical on-loading and offloading of different sensors used for several applications such as navigation, gesture recognition, image stabilization, and motion-based gaming.

Geographically, North America holds the highest CAGR and expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for home automation products and health monitoring devices are the factors increasing the growth of the sensor hub market in the US. North America is an important hub for consumer electronics products, mainly smartphones and wearable devices, which prominently use the sensor hub technology. This region has the highest number of end users and key players for healthcare wearable devices.

The Scope of Global Sensor Hub Market:

Global Sensor Hub Market, by Processor Type:

• Application Sensor

• Discrete Sensor

• Sensor Integrated Microcontroller

Global Sensor Hub Market, by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Military

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Sensor Hub Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Sensor Hub Market:

• Texas Instruments Inc.,

• STMicroelectronics N.V.,

• NXP .Semiconductors N.V

• Invensense, Inc.,

• Rohm Co. Ltd.,

• Intel Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Memsic, Inc.

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Broadcom .Limited

• Qualcomm Technologies

