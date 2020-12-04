Global Self Service Technologies Market was valued US$ 3X.XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX.XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 15.XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Self-Service Technology Market Introduction:

The primary feature of self-service technologies is no direct service employee involvement. Self-service technologies empower businesses to produce a service, which is self-regulating and avoid direct service employee involvement. The global self-service technology market is mainly dependent on automation and technology as it involves automated tailored machines (ATM), self-service vending machines and interactive kiosks. The demand for self-service machines and automated devices, wireless communication, remote management and technology advancements are the remarkable elements driving the self-service technology market globally among customers in rural as well as urban areas.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The self-service machines like ATMs provide the seamless performance as well as real time notifications via cloud based network facilitates the complete customer satisfaction, which is definitely affecting the self-service technology market. The remote management feature decreases the maintenance cost and enables the machine to perform uniformly, hence organizations opt for automated devices to cut their manual operating tasks. Self-service kiosks are more than information providing centers. These are Internet-connected and provide full-service shopping assistants, which help to understand the shopper behavior and support social media activity – while helping customers consider ideas, organize lists, locate merchandise and pay for merchandise as well. Advancements of self-service technologies would form a competitive edge due to contribution from each stakeholder in the value chain such as hardware providers, manufacturers, system integrators, network providers, deployment and consumers. The use of self-service technology machines help companies to support their pricing power by refining operating margins.

Self-Service Technology Market Dynamics:

In recent years there is a huge upsurge in the demand of automated systems can be witnessed as every customers around the globe expect secure but quick services. This trend is increasing use of automated systems, which ultimately drives kiosks, vending machines and ATM’s market.

Less knowledge about usage of self-service machines can hamper the market growth but spreading awareness about the usage and benefits of it would help to overcome the challenge in forecast period. The Fraud and theft incidences can restrain the growth but technological advancement is also plays a significant role in the growth of the self-service technology market. Higher security standards would raise a growth in the demand for self-service products, hence, ATM companies are now focusing on developing anti-skimming voice recognition systems and biometric devices to lessen the frauds at ATM machines. Cloud based technology used by wireless devices helps in minimizing financial frauds. Consumers can also perform financial transactions through internet by their computers or smart phones, without the barrier of location, which would eventually lead the market growth.

Growth of self-service technology industry by Regional Analysis:

The market for self-service technologies has always witnessed a great opportunities and strong growth in developed regions like, North America and Europe. As these systems have been introduced since decades in these regions. North America and Europe are expected to show moderate growth rate XX% by 2027 as these regions have already reached their saturation phase, thereby limiting the growth of this market. In recent years, the widespread awareness in developing countries of Asia pacific about the benefits of self-service machines is responsible for driving the growth of this industry. Hence Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast duration. In countries like India, the manufacturers and service providers have experienced a huge demand in urban areas, they are now targeting at rural areas to further enhance the market growth. There has been a rise in the number of installations of vending machines and interactive Kiosk installations in the urban areas of India.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Self Service Technologies Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Self Service Technologies Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Self Service Technologies Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Self Service Technologies Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Self Service Technologies Market is studied by Various Segments:

Self Service Technology Market By Type

o ATM

Conventional ATM

White Label ATM

Brown Label ATM

Smart ATM

Cash Dispenser

o Kiosks

Photo Kiosk

DVD Kiosk

Ticketing Kiosk

HR and Employment Kiosk

Patient self-service Kiosk

Information providing Kiosk

Banking and Financial Kiosk

Others (Restaurants, Tele kiosk and Building Directory)

o Vending Machine

Beverage Vending Machine

Candy Vending Machine

Snack Vending Machine

Gumball Vending Machine

Cigarette Vending Machine

Specialized Vending Machine

Self Service Technology Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Major players profiled in the report are:

• KIOSK Information Systems Inc.

• NCR Corporation

• HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co

• Fujitsu

• Glory Ltd.

• Azkoyen Group

• Crane Co.

• Maas International Europe B.V.

• Vend-Rite

• International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

