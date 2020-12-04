Global Personal Cloud Market is expected to reach USD 174.64 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Personal Cloud Market is home storage media. It is mainly use for storing data, sharing photos, documents and videos from the private cloud which can be control by the users itself.

Global Personal Cloud Market segmented by Hosted Types, Revenues, end user, and geography. Hosted Types segment is sub segmented as Hosted from providers’ premises, Hosted from users’ premises. This solutions Hosted Types segment is estimated to grow the Global Personal Cloud Market share in the forecast period. Revenues segment is bifurcated as Direct Revenues, Indirect Revenues in Personal Cloud market. And users’ type segment will boost into Individual, Small Enterprises and Medium Enterprises which becomes a prime importance in Global Personal Cloud Market. This all services provide integrated application to increase adoption by various companies for digitalization the Global Personal Cloud Market. Thus this growth is attributed to increased efficiency. The Personal Cloud market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing in Data Generation Activities, Escalating Mobility Trends and Digital Contingency and Disaster Recovery Planning are trending the overall Global Personal Cloud Market. However, lack of Awareness about Network Connectivity and Prevalence of Data Security Apprehensions will restrain the Global Personal Cloud Market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Personal Cloud Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Existence and increasing in various factors to boost up the business and thereby creating a bridge of good opportunities for vendors to connect the gaps of personal cloud market globally and access market to grow high and this region will fuel the Personal Cloud Market in North America region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Personal Cloud Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Personal Cloud Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the hosted types, revenues, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Personal Cloud Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The Global Personal Cloud Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at Global Personal Cloud Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Personal Cloud Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Personal Cloud Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Personal Cloud Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Personal Cloud Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Personal Cloud Market Are:

• Amazon

• Apple

• Google

• Seagate

• Box

• Microsoft

• Dropbox

• Engyte

• Buffalo Technology

• Sygarsync.

• Lima Technology

• Western Digital

• Gemalto

• MEGA Ltd.

• D-Link Corporation

• ElephantDrive

• Mozy Inc.

• POLKAST LLC

• Dell

• Just cloud.com

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Raw material suppliers

• Product distributors

• Market leading companies

• Buyers

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Global Personal Cloud Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Personal Cloud Market based on Hosted Types, Revenues, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Personal Cloud Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Personal Cloud Market, By Hosted Types:

• Hosted from providers’ premises

• Hosted from users’ premises

Global Personal Cloud Market, By Revenues:

• Direct Revenues

• Indirect Revenues

Global Personal Cloud Market, By User Type:

• Individual

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

Global Personal Cloud Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

