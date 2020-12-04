Global Rat Model Market was valued US$ 458.26 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 788.6.Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.06 % during a forecast period.

Rat model is used for research in biomedical science and psychology. Rats and humans have numerous similarities like physiology, similar body organs, similar genetic structure to humans and frequently suffer from the same diseases.

An increase in usage of the rat model in biomedical research for understanding the current health issues is boosting the growth in the market. Continuous research and development activities, research funding and grants and introduction of personalized medicine are the prime factors behind the growth of the rat model market. On the other hand, immoral practices of animal model systems in research and changing rules and regulations on animal testing are limiting the growth of the rat model market.

Inbred rats are segment is expected to contribute significant share in the global rat model market. The maximum share in the market is attributed to the rise in usage of the inbred rat models to study various complex disorders like cardiovascular disorders, cancer research, and neurodegenerative disorders.

CRISPR technology is expected to hold the dominant position in the global rat model market. The demand for CRISPR technology among researchers is increasing because of some factors like potential reduction in animal usage, cost-effectiveness, and time savings. CRISPR technology is also expected to cover the way for any number of new genetic rat models, which are mainly used for neuroscience research and new genetic models.

The toxicology settings segment is expected to contribute maximum share in the market. Toxicology is the study of the adversative effects of chemical, physical, or biological agents on people, animals, and the environment. Rats are mostly used in the toxicity and safety assessment studies of a drug constituent. Toxicology testing in animals is necessary to demonstrate the new drugs are safe before their utilization in humans.

Region-wise, The North America region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global rat model market. The presence of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, along with recognized research and development institutes are expected to drive the market growth in the region. An Increase in demand for rats in pre-clinical animal trail studies by CROs, pharmaceutical companies, and life science research institutions and availability of rat models are some of the factors behind the market growth in North America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Rat Model Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Rat Model Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Rat Model Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rat Model Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Rat Model Market

Global Rat Model Market, By Model Type

• Outbred Rats

• Inbred Rats

• Knockout/Genetically Modified Rats

• Hybrid/Congenic Rats

• Conditioned/Surgically Modified Rats

• Immunodeficient Rats

Global Rat Model Market, By Service

• Breeding

• Cryopreservation

• Quarantine

• Rederivation

• Model-in-licensing

• Genetic Testing

• Other Services

Global Rat Model Market, By Technology

• CRISPR

• Microinjection

• Embryonic Stem Cell

• Nuclear Transfer

Rat Model Market, By Therapeutic Area

• Toxicology

• Oncology

• Immunology and Inflammation

• Neurology

• Diabetes

• Other Therapeutic Areas

Global Rat Model Market, By Care Product

• Cages

• Feed

• Bedding

• Other Care Products

Global Rat Model Market, By End-User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Global Rat Model Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Rat Model Market

• Genoway S.A.

• Biomere

• Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Horizon Discovery Group PLC

• Transviragen, Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

• Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

• Envigo

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Janvier Labs

