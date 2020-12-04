The report focuses on the favorable Global “Artificial Intelligence in Construction market” and its expanding nature. The Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Artificial Intelligence in Construction market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Planning and Design Segment to Witness High growth

– The planning and design phase of building construction is one of the most vital tasks in any construction activity. A lot of money is being spent on research, architecture, and design as making any changes in the construction phase afterward would lead to excessive use of money. This factor is encouraging many construction professionals across the globe to use advanced add-on software, along with the Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, in order to enable the capabilities of the generative design.

– A Generative design helps the planners of building to achieve a certain level of automation through machine learning (ML), which explores all the possible combinations of a solution, ultimately generating design alternatives to avoid any clash between the different models of plans produced by the individual teams (mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and plumbing).

– Such advantages of artificial intelligence technology are leading the planning and design phase applications to be the fastest and highest adopters of artificial intelligence in the construction sector.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

– North American is one of the most advanced construction markets in the world. Primarily driven by the construction activities in the mostly due to the reconstruction initiatives taken after the hurricane destructions, and also the growing investment in Canada, the region is expected to be one of the fastest growing market for AI in the construction industry.

– Moreover, the changes in the political scenario of the and massive construction labor shortage in the region, despite a considerable increase in construction labor, are driving the need for automation in the construction sector.

– Although the wages for construction labor in the region has been increased immensely over the past decade, contractors are finding it hard to recruit people with relevant experience and skills in the construction sector due to new immigration policies in the US.

Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Construction Labour Shortage

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Low Levels of Technology Penetration

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Planning and Design

5.1.2 Safety

5.1.3 Equipment

5.1.4 Monitoring and Maintenance

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Autodesk Inc.

6.1.2 Building System Planning Inc.

6.1.3 Smartvid.io Inc.

6.1.4 Komatsu Ltd.

6.1.5 Doxel Inc.

6.1.6 Volvo AB

6.1.7 Built Robotics Inc

6.1.8 Accenture PLC

6.1.9 Nemetschek SE

6.1.10 Dassault Systemes SE

6.1.11 PTC Inc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

