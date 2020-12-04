Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

All News

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

Bysambit

Dec 4, 2020

Artificial Intelligence in Construction

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Artificial Intelligence in Construction market” and its expanding nature. The Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The artificial intelligence in construction market was valued at USD 434.06 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2475.57 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 33.74% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
  • – In recent years, artificial intelligence technology has been very beneficial to the construction industry, especially in the pre-construction phases like planning and designing, and also, enabling advanced capabilities for building information modeling and generative design.
  • – Also, the latest technological innovations in safety, monitoring, and maintenance systems that use the AI capabilities to predict and warn on ground workers about adverse situations is also increasing the role of AI-based technology in the construction industry but at a slower pace.
  • – Further, the lack of skilled workforce in the global construction industry which can be due to the stringent migration regulations in developed regions, especially in North America and , is driving the demand for automation based on AI in the construction sector.
  • – NVIDIA, a prominent AI solutions developer in the global market, partnered with a Japanese construction equipment-manufacturer, Komatsu, to make use of drones and AI in the construction site. Reportedly, the partnership will enable contractors to use NVIDIA’s AI platform to analyze the data collected from drones to assess equipment costs and real-time worker interactions

    Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245644

    Key Manufacturers

  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Building System Planning Inc.
  • Smartvid.io Inc.
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • Doxel Inc.
  • Volvo AB
  • Built Robotics Inc
  • Accenture PLC
  • Nemetschek SE
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • PTC Inc

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Artificial intelligence is the concept in which machines are being able to perform tasks in a way that would mimic complex human intelligence capabilities like recognition, planning and decision making.

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245644

    TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Artificial Intelligence in Construction market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Artificial Intelligence in Construction market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Artificial Intelligence in Construction market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Artificial Intelligence in Construction market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Planning and Design Segment to Witness High growth

    – The planning and design phase of building construction is one of the most vital tasks in any construction activity. A lot of money is being spent on research, architecture, and design as making any changes in the construction phase afterward would lead to excessive use of money. This factor is encouraging many construction professionals across the globe to use advanced add-on software, along with the Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, in order to enable the capabilities of the generative design.
    – A Generative design helps the planners of building to achieve a certain level of automation through machine learning (ML), which explores all the possible combinations of a solution, ultimately generating design alternatives to avoid any clash between the different models of plans produced by the individual teams (mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and plumbing).
    – Such advantages of artificial intelligence technology are leading the planning and design phase applications to be the fastest and highest adopters of artificial intelligence in the construction sector.

    North America Holds the Largest Market Share

    – North American is one of the most advanced construction markets in the world. Primarily driven by the construction activities in the mostly due to the reconstruction initiatives taken after the hurricane destructions, and also the growing investment in Canada, the region is expected to be one of the fastest growing market for AI in the construction industry.
    – Moreover, the changes in the political scenario of the and massive construction labor shortage in the region, despite a considerable increase in construction labor, are driving the need for automation in the construction sector.
    – Although the wages for construction labor in the region has been increased immensely over the past decade, contractors are finding it hard to recruit people with relevant experience and skills in the construction sector due to new immigration policies in the US.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245644   

    Study objectives of Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Artificial Intelligence in Construction market trends that influence the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market

    Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Construction Labour Shortage
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Low Levels of Technology Penetration
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Application
    5.1.1 Planning and Design
    5.1.2 Safety
    5.1.3 Equipment
    5.1.4 Monitoring and Maintenance
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.2
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Latin America
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Autodesk Inc.
    6.1.2 Building System Planning Inc.
    6.1.3 Smartvid.io Inc.
    6.1.4 Komatsu Ltd.
    6.1.5 Doxel Inc.
    6.1.6 Volvo AB
    6.1.7 Built Robotics Inc
    6.1.8 Accenture PLC
    6.1.9 Nemetschek SE
    6.1.10 Dassault Systemes SE
    6.1.11 PTC Inc

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Global Glass Fibers Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

    Healthcare Flexible Packaging Market Size 2020: Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

    Performance Lithium Compounds Market Size 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2026

    Global Acetylene Black Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

    Global Biodiesel Catalyst Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

    Fabric Reinforcement Rubber Diaphragm Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024

    Global Nonwoven Composites Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

    Non-Commercial Acrylic Paints Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

    Global Ammonium Molybdate Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

    Global AG Glass Market 2020 Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research’s

    Webinar Software Platforms Market 2020: Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2025

    Worldwide Metal Wall Panels Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

    Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

    Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2026

    Custom Printed Tapes Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News

    Through-Beam Photoelectric Sensors Market Size 2020 Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands, important keyplayers : BANNER, OMRON, Telco Sensors, SICK, Datalogic Automation

    Dec 4, 2020 sambit
    All News

    X-Ray Protective Aprons Market Size & Share, 2020 Movements by Latest Trend Analysis, Players – EURONDA, Wardray Premise, Anetic Aid, CAWO Solutions, Shielding International

    Dec 4, 2020 sambit
    All News

    COVID-19 Update: Global Vascular Introducers Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: B.Braun Medical, Intra special catheters, BrosMed Medical, Oscor, Demax Medical Technology, Covidien, F.B. Medical, Smiths Medical, Cordis, Terumo Medical, COOK Medical, Comed, Biotronik, Jotec, BARD Access Systems, Angiodynamics, Amecath, Renishaw, Greatbatch Medical, Epimed, Fujifilm, HOYA, Karl Storz, Stryker, etc. | InForGrowth

    Dec 4, 2020 basavraj.t

    You missed

    All News

    Through-Beam Photoelectric Sensors Market Size 2020 Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands, important keyplayers : BANNER, OMRON, Telco Sensors, SICK, Datalogic Automation

    Dec 4, 2020 sambit
    All News

    X-Ray Protective Aprons Market Size & Share, 2020 Movements by Latest Trend Analysis, Players – EURONDA, Wardray Premise, Anetic Aid, CAWO Solutions, Shielding International

    Dec 4, 2020 sambit
    All News

    COVID-19 Update: Global Vascular Introducers Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: B.Braun Medical, Intra special catheters, BrosMed Medical, Oscor, Demax Medical Technology, Covidien, F.B. Medical, Smiths Medical, Cordis, Terumo Medical, COOK Medical, Comed, Biotronik, Jotec, BARD Access Systems, Angiodynamics, Amecath, Renishaw, Greatbatch Medical, Epimed, Fujifilm, HOYA, Karl Storz, Stryker, etc. | InForGrowth

    Dec 4, 2020 basavraj.t
    All News Energy News

    Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Software Market 2020 Highlights Key Factors, Growth Analysis and Top Manufacturers AVL List GmbH, Oxford Technical Solutions, Siemens Industry Software Inc, FEV Group, National Instruments etc.

    Dec 4, 2020 anita