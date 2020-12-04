“Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Expected to Dominate the Market
– Owing to the wide variety of operations they can perform in the current scenario, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) have made significant strides since their inception.
– Engineers have been identified to harness the capability of UAV, to collect visual and thermal data over vast areas, at a much higher precision than before.
– With appropriate data analytics, this information is being used by the military for various purposes, which include security and control, aerial reconnaissance, access chemical, biological and nuclear conditions, and to strategize the required measures.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– The US Department of Defense has requested approximately USD 9.39 billion for unmanned systems and associated technologies in the 2019 budget. This proposal includes funding for the procurement of 3,447 new air, ground, and sea drones.
– The 2019 budget proposal represents a significant expansion in drone spending over the FY 2018 requested budget, which contained approximately USD 7.5 billion in drone-related spending and orders for 807 drones.
– The Pentagon has introduced new research programs that address autonomy and artificial intelligence and has boosted funding for Project Maven, an artificial intelligence program, by 81 percent to over USD 100 million. This increased spending is a major factor boosting the growth of the market in the region.
Market Overview:
Study objectives of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market trends that influence the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market
Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in Mass Destructive Weapons will Boost the Opportunity for Artificial intelligence in Warfare
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Ethical Issues Associated with Deployment of AI-Based Systems in Military and Defense
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
5.1.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
5.1.3 Combat Systems
5.1.4 Recovery and Maintenance Vehicles
5.1.5 Reconnaissance and Surveillance Vehicle
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the world
5.2.4.1 Latin America
5.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 The Boeing Company
6.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation
6.1.3 Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 Intel Corporation
6.1.6 Endeavor Robotics
6.1.7 JSC Kalashnikov Concern
6.1.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.1.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.1.10 FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems
6.1.11 Dassault Aviation
6.1.12 Raytheon Company
6.1.13 Roboteam Ltd
6.1.14 SparkCognition Inc.
6.1.15 Stryke Industries LLC
6.1.16 Textron Inc
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
