Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Dec 4, 2020

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Expected to Dominate the Market

– Owing to the wide variety of operations they can perform in the current scenario, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) have made significant strides since their inception.
– Engineers have been identified to harness the capability of UAV, to collect visual and thermal data over vast areas, at a much higher precision than before.
– With appropriate data analytics, this information is being used by the military for various purposes, which include security and control, aerial reconnaissance, access chemical, biological and nuclear conditions, and to strategize the required measures.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US Department of Defense has requested approximately USD 9.39 billion for unmanned systems and associated technologies in the 2019 budget. This proposal includes funding for the procurement of 3,447 new air, ground, and sea drones.
– The 2019 budget proposal represents a significant expansion in drone spending over the FY 2018 requested budget, which contained approximately USD 7.5 billion in drone-related spending and orders for 807 drones.
– The Pentagon has introduced new research programs that address autonomy and artificial intelligence and has boosted funding for Project Maven, an artificial intelligence program, by 81 percent to over USD 100 million. This increased spending is a major factor boosting the growth of the market in the region.

Market Overview:

  • The global artificial intelligence in modern warfare market was valued at USD 1036.584 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 7687.182 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 40.25% during 2019-2024. China is betting on AI to enhance its defense capabilities and is expected to become the world leader in this field by 2030.
  • – The growing demand for mass destructive weapons is driving the growth of the market. The growth in the testing of nuclear weapons by countries like North Korea is leading to an increase in the demand for mass destructive weapons. But these weapons are radiological, biological, or chemical in nature, therefore they are harmful.
  • – The emergence of extremist organizations across the globe, such as ISIS, has led to an increased emphasis on the use of technology, in the fields of counter-terrorism and defense activities. Through continued experiments and studies, automated vehicles have been identified to act as force multipliers.
  • – Although AI is a growing element in the military strategy of many countries, the an Union and China have been engaging in the issue of AI ethics. Many leading human rights organizations argue that the use of weapons such as armed drones will lead to an increase in civilian deaths and unlawful killings. Others are concerned that unregulated AI will lead to an international arms race.<

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • The Boeing Company
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
  • IBM Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Endeavor Robotics
  • JSC Kalashnikov Concern
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems
  • Dassault Aviation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Roboteam Ltd
  • SparkCognition Inc.
  • Stryke Industries LLC
  • Textron Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Applications like data aggregation from nation-wide databases, practice tools for training troops, bioinformatics, and the security options that AI technology offers can be optimized with intelligent computers. It is due to this competency the technology offers, that scientists have started applying AI in the defense sector to make up for the limitations that humans have. They are increasingly using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Recovery and Maintenance Vehicles and Combat System which take advantage of AI. <

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market trends that influence the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market

    Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Growth in Mass Destructive Weapons will Boost the Opportunity for Artificial intelligence in Warfare
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Ethical Issues Associated with Deployment of AI-Based Systems in Military and Defense
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
    5.1.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
    5.1.3 Combat Systems
    5.1.4 Recovery and Maintenance Vehicles
    5.1.5 Reconnaissance and Surveillance Vehicle
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.2
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Rest of
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 South Korea
    5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Rest of the world
    5.2.4.1 Latin America
    5.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 The Boeing Company
    6.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation
    6.1.3 Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
    6.1.4 IBM Corporation
    6.1.5 Intel Corporation
    6.1.6 Endeavor Robotics
    6.1.7 JSC Kalashnikov Concern
    6.1.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
    6.1.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation
    6.1.10 FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems
    6.1.11 Dassault Aviation
    6.1.12 Raytheon Company
    6.1.13 Roboteam Ltd
    6.1.14 SparkCognition Inc.
    6.1.15 Stryke Industries LLC
    6.1.16 Textron Inc

    7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

