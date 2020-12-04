“AI in Fintech Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. AI in Fintech market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Fraud Detection Segment is Expected to Have A Significant Growth
Fraud prevention and detection represent the most significant area of concern, for the financial institutions. This segment is likely to become one of the prominent drivers of IT expenditure. Thus, AI capable of avoiding these frauds is expected to experience increased adoption in Fintechs. Fraudulent activities in the industry have evolved, over the decades. Earlier, frauds were limited to cheque frauds and wire frauds. However, with the growth of the cybersphere and the accompanying expansion of the cybercriminal realm, fraud has taken on more virtualized forms.
Owing to rising technological penetration and digital channels (such as internet banking and mobile banking) becoming the prominent choices of customers for banking services, there is a greater need for banks to leverage fraud prevention solutions.
– NetGuardians, a Switzerland based Fintech company established in 2007, developed an augmented intelligence solution. It has been made especially for the banks to proactively prevent fraud and empower their clients with ML technology together with contextual information and excellent user experience.The company claimed that banks using this solution were able to achieve 83% reduction in false positives and save 93% of the time lost in fraud investigation.
– Fraud detection and management are imperative for financial institutions, now more than ever, as firms are faced with new and more sophisticated threats to client data, in addition to security breaches. Financial organizations could face fines of more than USD 1 billion, if they fail to meet government standards against money laundering, GDPR regulations, and other financial crimes.
– For instance, HSBC paid a fine for not being compliant with AML laws. The company was fined USD 1.9 billion for its failure to control money laundering. Hence, the company implemented Ayasdi’s solutions that provide anti-fraud solutions to banks. Using Ayasdi’s AML solution, HSBC found a reduction of 20% in false positives, without reducing the number of cases reported for suspicious activities.
– The alignment to anti-fraud standards has led to a drastic increase in anti-fraud efforts by financial companies, many of which have proven to be time consuming and expensive. In addition, with the rise of AI-based fintech solutions, banks now have the opportunity to fight against fraud more effectively, effortlessly, and at a fraction of the cost.
North America Region is Expected to Have Largest Market Share
North America is regarded as the most competitive and rapidly developing AI technology market, in the finance industry. North America, among all the regions, has registered the maximum adoption of AI in Fintech solutions, due to its early implementation in a majority of application areas.
The presence of financial service firms in the region is quite high. From 2011, until the third quarter of 2017, more than 3,330 new technology-based firms serving the financial services industry have been founded, around 40% of which are focused on banking and capital markets, as reported by the Treasury Department. These firms are grappling with unprecedented opportunities and challenges in digital finance, due to changing customer expectations, emerging new technologies, and fluctuating regulations.
– According to the World Payments Report published by World Bank, this region has one of the highest penetration, in terms of citizens’ bank accounts, and has the highest concentration of ATMs per 100,000 people.
– Furthermore, slackening of federal regulations, enacting national data breach protections and drafting model laws at the state level to reduce overlapping red tape, could help promote fintech companies in the United States, according to the report released by the US Treasury Department, in 2017.
– Additionally, there is an increased attention from lawmakers, to promote innovation among non-bank providers of new payments and payment-related technologies, and garner more consumer concern about online data security. These factors are expected to contribute toward the growth of the market studied in the region.
Market Overview:
AI in Fintech market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
the Global AI in Fintech Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
