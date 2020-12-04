“4D Printing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. 4D Printing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Applications in Automotive Sector to Drive the 4D Printing Market

– With the increasing use of 3D printing in making prototypes, productions, making concepts and samples, in education, arts, and others, the use of 4D printing is also booming in various end users such as medical, aerospace and defense, automotive, being the advanced extension of 3D printing.

– Out of all, the automotive industry continually faces new challenges, as the demand for inexpensive and high-quality components increases. Extreme diligence must be maintained to ensure that such components are designed and manufactured with sufficient quality, in order to endure a variety of service environments.

– Since 4D printed parts are prone to change its shape and size according to the environmental factors. They are widely used in cars, which in various conditions adjusts to the required shape and size.

– The usual automobile component may fail for different failure modes, causing severe accidents and therefore it is important to identify the failure mode for which the automobile component fails more frequently and then use 4D printed parts instead of normal parts for better reliability and safety.

– Recently, Asia-Pacific witnessed considerable growth in the automotive industry, owing to the increasing demand for passenger cars. as well as advanced vehicles. The passenger vehicles, however, find increased usage due to population density in the region. Therefore, the increasing production of passenger and luxury cars is driving market growth in the region.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share in 4D Printing Market

– The North American region, particularly the United States, is among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for additive manufacturing. It is expected to retain its position as the market leader, over the forecast period.

– Moreover, it has reported that, in the United States, one out of seven deaths are attributable to CAD (coronary artery disease), with the estimated incidence of myocardial infarction is 790,000 per year, according to the Hindawi Publishing Corporation.

– Despite advances in medical therapy and medical sector, fibrotic myocardial scar tissue formation, after ischemia leading to depressed heart function, is considered an irreversible process, short of a heart transplant.

– One of the new methods of cardiac tissue engineering is 4D bioprinting that has shown varying degrees of success, where optimization of the tissue engineering process has led to important preclinical applications.

Market Overview:

The global 4D printing market is expected to register a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The advancement in biofabrication technology will drive the 4D printing market in the forecast period.

– When external energy sources, such as pressure, heat, energy, etc., are brought in contact with this 3D printed smart material, it alters based on the instructions in the previously given program. In this way, 4D printing technology enables the printed objects to self-transform over time.

– The technological advancements in 4D printing is resulting in the development of technologies in medical and defense. For instance, to minimize the procedures involved in carrying out the surgery, doctors use 4D printing to put self-transforming components into the patient’s body.

– Further, in military applications, 4D printing has more significance. Soldiers can have a camouflage that can adapt to different environments and metals. This is increasing the performance of tanks and trucks, according to the changes in the environment. Owing to their benefits in producing guns, machinery and other defense technologies, 4D printing is being increasingly explored by the military.

– In the US, the USAF and the US military are investing in 4D printing to bolster infrastructure and posture American airpower for continued dominance into the future.

– A major challenge for 4D printing technology is the structural design that includes both the hardware section and software section. To design the hardware part, special measures need to be addressed. Key Manufacturers Like

