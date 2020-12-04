AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Rear View Mirror Replacement’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),TRW Automotive (United States),Continental AG (Germany),Autoliv Inc. (Sweden),Magna Electronics Holly (United States),MCNEX Co Ltd (South Korea),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., (Japan),Delphi Technologies (Ireland),Valeo (France)

What isRear View Mirror Replacement Market?

Rear view mirror replacement is a digital mirror system, which improves the driverâ€™s all-round view. It has several benefits for using CCD Camera and CMOS camera in the vehicle such as to give the driver a clear vision of all the objects, to ensure safety, manufacturers are focusing on novel technologies, among others. Increasing usage of rear view camera in various application such as OEM, aftermarket & others, raising awareness among people regarding vehicle safety, among others will, in turn, propel the growth of rearview mirror replacement market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (CCD Camera, CMOS Camera), Application (OEM, Aftermarket), Technology (Infrared, Network, Pinhole, Zoom, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, Buses), Shell Material (Alloy, ABS Plastic, Iron, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand to Replace Side-View Mirrors with Cameras in New Model

Growth Drivers

Increasing Awareness among People Regarding Vehicle Safety

Rising Sales of Luxury Vehicles Equipped With Navigation and Infotainment Systems

Challenges that Market May Face:

Regulations Pertaining to Rear-View Mirror

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The rear view mirror replacement market is highly fragmented in nature with a large number of international as well as regional players operating in the market.

