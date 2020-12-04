The report focuses on the favorable Global “Synthetic Aperture Radar market” and its expanding nature. The Synthetic Aperture Radar market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Synthetic Aperture Radar market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Synthetic Aperture Radar market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Synthetic Aperture Radar market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Synthetic Aperture Radar market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Military & defense Sector to Account for a Significant Demand

– In military applications, a synthetic aperture radar is used to detect surface features, like building complexes and missile sites, and topographical features of the surrounding terrain. Thus, it is used in battlefield reconnaissance, weapon guidance, and mission planning for future operations.

– The increase in the military and defense spending is enabling the defense sector to develop missiles with improved precision targeting. Compared to an airborne SAR, missile-borne SAR has various important characteristics, such as high flight speed with straight movement and a large squint angle, which are crucial elements in measuring the precision in real-time.

– With radar imaging having robust characteristics and being capable of functioning in varying weather conditions consistently, and remote monitoring, the use of SAR is one of the most effective methods to improve the guidance accuracy of medium and long-range missiles.

– With applications, such as weapons fire-control (missiles or guns) and accuracy control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, air, and spaceborne SAR systems are expected to witness a high adoption over ground-based systems.

– SAR is frequently used by unmanned aerial aircrafts to map and image terrain and to provide surveillance to track and identify moving objects owing to which the US Army had awarded a nearly USD 99 million contract for small synthetic aperture radars (SAR) systems, in a move that continues a trend toward adding radar capabilities to smaller unmanned aerial vehicles.

North America to Occupy the Largest Market Share

– The has been a pioneer in the field of advanced technologies and applications across the military, agriculture, and oil and mining exploration sectors. In 2016, the US government eased the laws aimed at allowing drone use for agriculture, research and development, educational and academic use, and power line, and pipeline and antenna inspections, among various others.

– Owing to this, the Federal Aviation Authority estimates that the commercial drone fleet will grow from 42,000 at the end of 2016 to about 442,000 aircraft by 2021, further driving the demand for SAR in drone deployment.

– Moreover, the region is also home to major players in the market studied, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Company. Thus, the region is a prominent innovation hub for the market studied.

– In 2017, the Department of Defense agency developed a sensor for fighter pilots to peer through the oil fire. The agency stated that its video synthetic aperture radar program deploys a high-frequency sensor that can operate through clouds as effective as current electro-optical and infrared sensors operate in clear weather.

– Moreover, in the United States, after the 9/11 terror attacks, there has been a significant rise in the demand for effective security and surveillance systems. Recently, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) teamed up with Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, a supplier of innovative surveillance products, to deploy holistic security solutions to ensure the safety of the residents of Memphis. With the help of wide-area surveillance System, the Memphis city has also built a Real-Time Crime Center, which can be used to monitor live video feeds and provide crucial information to officers prior to arriving at a crime scene.

– Owing to this, recently law enforcement authorities have started the deployment of drones for surveillance, as they offer an effective real-time solution to track fugitives. The police departments of Arkansas, Little Rock, Miami- Dade, Florida, and Arlington, Texas have reported the use of drones for surveillance. SAR technology vendors are expected to leverage the potential opportunities in the drones and surveillance departments to increase their dominance over other imaging technologies in the market.

Detailed TOC of Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Imaging Technology for Remote Sensing

4.3.2 Increasing Geopolitical Instabilities in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific Regions, Leading to Surveillance Demand

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Performance Limitations Of Synthetic Aperture Radar Systems

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Military and Defense

5.1.2 Monitoring and Exploration

5.1.3 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.1.2 Airbus Defense and Space

6.1.3 Aselsan A.S.

6.1.4 BAE Systems Plc

6.1.5 Cobham Plc

6.1.6 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

6.1.7 Harris Corporation

6.1.8 IMSAR LLC

6.1.9 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

6.1.10 Leonardo SpA

6.1.11 Maxar Technologies Ltd

6.1.12 MetaSensing Group

6.1.13 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.1.14 Raytheon Company

6.1.15 Saab AB

6.1.16 SAR AERO

6.1.17 SRC Inc.

6.1.18 Thales Group

7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

