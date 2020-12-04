The report focuses on the favorable Global “Smart Highway market” and its expanding nature. The Smart Highway market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Smart Highway market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

Key Market Trends:

Smart Transportation Management System Offers Potential Opportunities

– The smart transportation management systems include advanced traffic management and congestion monitoring and management systems, with the integration of traffic control centers, access control and route guidance systems that offer a range of benefits.

– According to the ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems), the development strategy of the Department of Transport in the Republic of Korea contributes to the decreasing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by reducing traffic congestion and preventing motor vehicles from idling.

– Owing to similar concerns, the US Department of Energy and Transportation initiated a collaboration to accelerate the R&D of innovative smart transportation solutions and alternative fuel technologies.

– Moreover, in India, with the emergence of electronic toll control, smart transport systems are expected to gain traction in the forecast period. The country has an investment worth INR 50 trillion (USD 777.73 billion) in the infrastructure sector related to smart cities, the smart highway that would have sustainable development in the country.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– North America is a global technological leader. Coupled with this strength, the increased spending on construction and road infrastructure will offer more opportunities to the region to expand. Also, the public construction spending on the highway and street projects in the is very high, with USD 92.5 billion in 2018, according to the US Department of Transportation.

– Moreover, investments in connected highway technology in the region will also significantly contribute to the growth of the market in the future. The Ray, which is an 18 mile stretch of interstate in the state of Georgia is a connected highway that offers an interesting model for transport planners and policymakers across the United States.

– The road has photovoltaic panels rising above a rest stop, part of a sustainable electric vehicle charging station. The addition of solar panels, sustainable landscaping, and Internet of Things (IoT) will make this a smart and sustainable technology in the future. Combining all these aspects, North America is expected to hold a significant share in the market.

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Smart Highway market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Smart Highway market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Smart Highway market trends that influence the global Smart Highway market

