Key Market Trends:

IT and Telecom is Expected to have Significant Share in the Market Landscape.

– 5G is changing the cellular network infrastructure paradigm, and small cells are a key piece of this shift. Now, 4G LTE networks are increasingly using small cells as a strategic part of network planning and this will be growing as operators continue to densify their 4G LTE networks and prepare for 5G.

– IT and Telecom services are going to get significant share among the other end user of small cell networks. According to Cisco, “by 2022, global fixed broadband speeds will reach 75.4 Mbps, up from 39 Mbps in 2017. The same reports also stated that by 2022, global mobile devices will grow from 8.6 billion in 2017 to 12.3 billion by 2022 out of which over 422 million of those will be supporting 5G.

– Seeing the opportunity, the mobile network operators are looking for faster, better, and cost-effective solution to upgrade and sustain their mobile backhaul links to keep abreast with the ongoing bandwidth growth and the performance related to 4G wireless services.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

– The Asia Pacific small cell network is forecasted to grow at the highest rate in the future, due to the rise in mobile data traffic. According to Cisco, Asia-Pacific will have 2.6 billion Internet users by 2022 which will be up from 1.7 billion in 2017. It is also stated that by 2022 China will be leading the world in terms of the total number of homespots, followed by the and Japan. The gain in demand for Wi-Fi will support the growth of the small cell network industry.

– Apart from this, the Government of has introduced the Digital programme under which all the sectors such as healthcare, retail, etc. will be connected through the internet. Also, The Department of Information Technology of intends to set up over 1 million internet-enabled common service centers across as per the National e-Governance Plan.

– All these initiatives will help the small cell network industry to grow in the Asia-Pacific region at a higher rate.

Market Overview:

The small cell networks market has been valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.82% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024), to reach USD 8.64 billion by 2024. The rapidly growing number of IoT devices and the capability of a small cell network to offer direct connectivity among those devices is increasing the demand for the small cell networks market.

– Further, one of the major driving forces for this market is the rising use of a mobile network with the increasing use of data for social media, gaming, video, and live streaming. Currently, the world is moving towards 5G which will turn the data transformation speed into real time. As a result, the demand for small cell networks will also increase.

– As an example, in February 2019- Nokia small cells provide new mmWave and mid-band options to ensure optimal indoor and outdoor 5G coverage. The compact millimeter wave (mmWave) radio offers cost-effective 5G outdoor coverage of extremely high traffic areas such as airports, stadiums and busy pedestrian zones

– Moreover, with the rise in demand for connected devices, such as the rising trend for wearable smart devices is also creating a positive outlook for the small cell network.

– However, the increased need for managing the data is one of the restraint for this market. Along with that, data security is also a major challenge for this industry during the forecasted period. Key Manufacturers Like

Alcatel

Lucent Enterprise

Nokia Networks

American Tower Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

ZTE Corporation

Verizon Wireless

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Airspan Networks Inc.

Airvana Inc. (CommScope Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Qucell Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cirrus Core Networks