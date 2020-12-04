“Small Cell Networks Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Small Cell Networks market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
IT and Telecom is Expected to have Significant Share in the Market Landscape.
– 5G is changing the cellular network infrastructure paradigm, and small cells are a key piece of this shift. Now, 4G LTE networks are increasingly using small cells as a strategic part of network planning and this will be growing as operators continue to densify their 4G LTE networks and prepare for 5G.
– IT and Telecom services are going to get significant share among the other end user of small cell networks. According to Cisco, “by 2022, global fixed broadband speeds will reach 75.4 Mbps, up from 39 Mbps in 2017. The same reports also stated that by 2022, global mobile devices will grow from 8.6 billion in 2017 to 12.3 billion by 2022 out of which over 422 million of those will be supporting 5G.
– Seeing the opportunity, the mobile network operators are looking for faster, better, and cost-effective solution to upgrade and sustain their mobile backhaul links to keep abreast with the ongoing bandwidth growth and the performance related to 4G wireless services.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period
– The Asia Pacific small cell network is forecasted to grow at the highest rate in the future, due to the rise in mobile data traffic. According to Cisco, Asia-Pacific will have 2.6 billion Internet users by 2022 which will be up from 1.7 billion in 2017. It is also stated that by 2022 China will be leading the world in terms of the total number of homespots, followed by the and Japan. The gain in demand for Wi-Fi will support the growth of the small cell network industry.
– Apart from this, the Government of has introduced the Digital programme under which all the sectors such as healthcare, retail, etc. will be connected through the internet. Also, The Department of Information Technology of intends to set up over 1 million internet-enabled common service centers across as per the National e-Governance Plan.
– All these initiatives will help the small cell network industry to grow in the Asia-Pacific region at a higher rate.
Detailed TOC of Small Cell Networks Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Evolution of Network Technology and Connectivity Devices
4.3.2 Rising Demand for Mobile Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increased Need of Managing the Network
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Femtocell
5.1.2 Picocell
5.1.3 Microcell
5.1.4 Metrocell
5.2 By Operating Environment
5.2.1 Indoor
5.2.2 Outdoor
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 IT and Telecom
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Retail
5.3.5 Power and Energy
5.3.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
6.1.2 Nokia Networks
6.1.3 American Tower Corporation
6.1.4 Qualcomm Technologies Inc
6.1.5 ZTE Corporation
6.1.6 Verizon Wireless
6.1.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Airspan Networks Inc.
6.1.9 Airvana Inc. (CommScope Inc.)
6.1.10 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.11 Qucell Inc.
6.1.12 AT&T Inc.
6.1.13 Cirrus Core Networks
6.1.14 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
