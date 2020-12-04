The report focuses on the favorable Global “Public Safety market” and its expanding nature. The Public Safety market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Public Safety market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Public Safety market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Public Safety market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Public Safety Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Public Safety market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Public Safety Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Public Safety market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Public Safety market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Public Safety market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Public Safety market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Public Safety market players

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Deployment has Largest Growth in the Market for the Forecast Period.

– Considering the lean budgets, public service organizations have been increasingly opting for cloud-based applications rather than on-premises. Also, as cloud deployment would eliminate the need for agencies to acquire infrastructure and also reduce the expense of software infrastructure, such as SQL licenses, the cloud-based deployments are being preferred.

– Vendors in the market offering new software delivery models, such as Public Safety as a Service, PSaaS, are providing the public safety organizations with hosted and cloud deployment options, which allows agencies to focus on keeping people and property safe and not on managing complex hardware and software infrastructure.

– Public safety organizations also find that these deployment options streamline the maintenance and upgrade process, which happen to be significant factors for agencies with on-premises software.

– Moreover, factors, such as advancement of cloud security and cost benefits of utilizing SaaS model, are expected to benefit not only the law enforcement agencies but also other end users of the market (firefighting, medical, and transportation), thus enabling them to serve and protect the public in an efficient way.

presently has the Largest Share in the Market

– The stringent governmental regulations for industrial safety is one of the factors driving the demand for public safety in the United States. The Patriot Act of 2001 identified a number of locations and areas that require security, such as agriculture and food, emergency services, defense, IT, energy and power, transportation and shipping, banking, chemical and hazardous manufacturing industry, and national monuments, among others.

– The National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) has been revised to identify 16 critical sectors susceptible to attacks. Implementation of this plan has increased the demand for public safety solutions in those 16 sectors.

– Moreover, the crime rate in the is a more serious issue, which the government is trying to address through public safety. Traditionally, the crime rate decreased drastically since 1992, when the government first introduced digital initiatives in law and order. However, there has been a slight increase in the crimes committed in recent years, since 2014.

– There has been a significant increase in the number of mass shootings in the United States. In 2018 alone, the faced 12 mass shootings in a school. Apart from that, the US prison is overflowing, with almost 2.6 million prisoners, as of 2018.

– The represented about 4.4% of the total world’s population in prison in 2018, according to the data by the US Bureau of Justice Statistics. This has posed new challenges for law enforcement and due to the lack of police officials, the country is dependent on digital public safety measure to manage law and order related activities.

– Public safety and disaster management integration is being used to reduce those losses.

Study objectives of Public Safety Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Public Safety market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Public Safety market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Public Safety market trends that influence the global Public Safety market

Detailed TOC of Public Safety Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Number of Global Catastrophic Accidents, Crime Rates, and Terrorist Activities

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of IoT and Growth in Smart Cities

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Costs, Lack of Inter-Operability, and Security Concerns

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.1.1 Record Management

5.1.1.2 Investigation Management

5.1.1.3 Location Management

5.1.1.4 Criminal Intelligence

5.1.1.5 Crime Analysis

5.1.1.6 Other Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Law Enforcement

5.3.2 Medical

5.3.3 Firefighting

5.3.4 Transportation

5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Ericsson Inc.

6.1.5 Harris Corporation

6.1.6 NEC Corporation

6.1.7 Atos SE

6.1.8 Motorola Solutions Inc.

6.1.9 Aptean Corporation(Vista Equity Partners)

6.1.10 Hexagon AB

6.1.11 Esri Inc.

6.1.12 Sun Ridge Systems Inc.

6.1.13 Telstra Corporation Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

