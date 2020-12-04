“Network Forensics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Network Forensics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
IT and Telecom Sector to Account for a Significant Share
– IT and telecom companies form a major segment in the critical infrastructure of any country, and multiple industries depend on their network for being operational. Therefore, the impact of a network attack can be vast and far-reaching, if it impacts the IT and telecom industry. Even a minor attack, or claims of an attack, can lead a company to shut down the critical services that the consumers and businesses rely upon.
– The sector is also booming with opportunities for network operators to transform their revenue models, through the development of advanced and innovative digital services, related to IoT, 5G, e-commerce, OTT communications, and mobile payments or managed services.
– At the same time, offering an enhanced network experience and implementing innovative and customized services are essential to driving up revenue.
– These factors are also motivating the studied market vendors to innovate their product offering, targeting these customers.
– Leading organizations have been attacked by phishers. Therefore, proper cyber security skills are especially important when it comes to security analytics and operations, according to the vendors in the market.
North American to Dominate the Market
– North America, among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption of network forensics solutions, is one of the largest markets. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market.
– The increasing use of the internet and digital communications systems, especially in the shape of the Internet of things (IoT), leads to the increasing demand for competence in network forensics
– The growing popularity of IoT and BYOD trends has also resulted in the growth of cyber-crimes, forcing organizations to use network security solutions. The rise in connected devices in the region has made enterprise networks more complex. The evolving network landscape has generated the need among enterprises to reassess their network security infrastructure and adopt robust network solutions.
– The US Department of Defense has invested a massive amount in modernizing their infrastructure in the past. In April 2018, the Defense Systems Information Agency (DISA) of DoD announced their plan to upgrade the Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) with 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) transport speeds to a 100 Gbps packet-optical transport system.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Network Forensics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Network Forensics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Network Forensics market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Network Forensics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Network Forensics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Network Forensics ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Network Forensics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Network Forensics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Network Forensics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Network Forensics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Network Forensics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Network Forensics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Network Forensics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Network Forensics market trends that influence the global Network Forensics market
Detailed TOC of Network Forensics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Scope of the Study
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud and Network Technologies
4.3.2 Increasing Cases of Cyberattacks
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Size of Enterprise
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 IT and Telecom
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Retail
5.3.4 Government
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 Manufacturing
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Symantec Corporation
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Netscout Systems Inc.
6.1.5 Fireye Inc.
6.1.6 EMC RSA
6.1.7 AccessData Group
6.1.8 Logrhythm Inc.
6.1.9 LiveAction Inc.
6.1.10 Valvi Solutions Inc.
6.1.11 Niksun Inc.
6.1.12 Cyber Diligence Inc.
6.1.13 Netfort (Rapid7 Inc.)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
