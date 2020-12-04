AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Friction Clutch’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Harrington Hoists, Inc. (United States),Centerforce (United States),ACDelco (United States),Raybestos Powertrain (United States),KITO CORP. (Japan),Mach III Clutch Inc. (United States),Carlyle Johnson Machine Co LLC (United States),Rekluse (United States),EBC Brakes (United Kingdom),Fidanza Performance (United States)
What isFriction Clutch Market?
The friction clutch is a device that provides the transmission of power from one rotating shaft to another shaft when engaged but can be disengaged. It is used whenever the transmission of power or motion needs to be controlled either in amount or over time. It works on the principle of friction exist between two rotating shafts when they come in contact with each other. It is generally made of steel and paired with another material that generates friction. This material can be made of fiberglass, Kevlar, brass, steel, engineer polymer, ceramics, or a metallic compound. It is installed between a motor shaft and a drive mechanism such as a conveyor system.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Single Plate Clutch, Multi-plate Clutch (Wet Clutch and Dry Clutch), Cone Clutch (External and Internal), Centrifugal Clutch, Semi-centrifugal Clutch), Application (Automobile, Motorcycle, Other), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Material (Steel, Fiberglass, Kevlar, Brass, Engineer Polymer, Ceramics, Metallic Compound)
Market Influencing Trends:
High Demand for Single Plate Friction Clutches For Modern Light Vehicles
Growth Drivers
Easy To Operate and Acts as A Safety Device
High Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
Technological Advancements in the Clutch Systems
Challenges that Market May Face:
Launching Of New Technologies in the Vehicles
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
