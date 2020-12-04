AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Rear View Mirror’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are FLABEG Holding GmbH (Germany),Ficosa International S.A. (Spain),Magna International Inc. (Canada),Gentex Corporation (United States),SL Corporation (South Korea),Burco Inc. (United States),Valeo SA (France),Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd (India),Honda Lock Manufacturing (Japan),Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Murakami Corporation (Japan)

What isAutomotive Rear View Mirror Market?

A rear-view mirror used in automobiles and other vehicles. It is a convex mirror designed to allow the driver to see rearward through the vehicle’s rear window. In cars, the rear-view mirror is generally attached to the top of the windshield on a double-swivel mount allowing it to be adjusted to suit the height and viewing angle of any driver and to swing safely out of the way if impacted by a vehicle occupant in a collision. These mirrors are augmented by one or more side-view mirrors, which serve as the only rear-vision mirrors on motorcycles and bicycles.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Conventional Rear-view Mirror, Smart Rear-view Mirror), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, Buses), Features (Auto-Dimming, Blind Spot Detection, Power Control, Automatic Foldable, Heating, Others), Mounting Location (Body Mounted, Door Mounted), Location (Exterior Rear-view Mirror, Interior Rear-view Mirror)

Growth Drivers

Increase in the stringency of vehicle safety standards

Growing Automotive Industry Worldwide

Increasing Demand for Premium Vehicle

Challenges that Market May Face:

Regulations Pertaining to Rear-View Mirror

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

