The report focuses on the favorable Global “Mass Notification Systems market” and its expanding nature. The Mass Notification Systems market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Mass Notification Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Mass Notification Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Mass Notification Systems market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Mass Notification Systems Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Mass Notification Systems market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to be Benefited with MNS

– MNS is a communication broadcast tool that can simultaneously contact large numbers of people with minimal effort on the part of the system administrator. In the healthcare sector, healthcare MNS serves two purposes of communicating routine messages for events, such as inventory counts and alerting staff, patients, and visitors to emergencies.

– Moreover, OSHA reported that from 2002 to 2013, incidents of serious workplace violence (those requiring days off for the injured worker to recuperate) were four times more common in healthcare than in the private industry on average. This is more than the retail trade, construction, and manufacturing industries combined.

– Furthermore, various regulations impact the types of mass notification systems the healthcare facilities can use. For instance, the Americans with Disabilities Act specifies that the healthcare facilities must be equipped with an emergency alert system suitable for hearing-restricted and sight-restricted patients.

North America to Hold the Largest Share

– The increasing demand for fast message delivery in emergency cases, development and adoption of pioneering technologies, and the presence of significant companies in this region are the major factors driving the market.

– Furthermore, the rising adoption of duress-based solutions in enterprises across education and healthcare end users is also contributing to the growth.

– In October 2017, the country witnessed the deadliest attack when a gunman fired over a thousand rounds from multiple weapons on concertgoers, killing 58 and injuring over 800, according to Omnilert LLC.

– More recently, the Valentine’s day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resulted in the deaths of 17 people. While there is no universally accepted definition of a mass shooting, there is no doubt that these large-scale acts of violence have increased in recent years.

– As a result of these activities, the US government is increasingly focusing on public safety. Recently, the Boston government announced a series of investments aimed at supporting public safety for a growing city. Mass notification systems are thus an important component.

Detailed TOC of Mass Notification Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Concerns About Public Safety is Driving the Market.

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Mass Notification Systems is Challenging the Market.

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Hosted

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 In-Building

5.3.2 Wide-Area

5.3.3 Distributed Recipient

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Energy and Utilities

5.4.2 Healthcare

5.4.3 Commercial

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Education

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Honeywell International Inc

6.1.2 Eaton Corporation

6.1.3 Motorola Solutions Inc.

6.1.4 BlackBerry AtHoc Inc.

6.1.5 Blackboard Inc.

6.1.6 Everbridge Inc.

6.1.7 OnSolve LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

