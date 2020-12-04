Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Mass Notification Systems Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Dec 4, 2020

Dec 4, 2020

Mass Notification Systems

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Mass Notification Systems market” and its expanding nature. The Mass Notification Systems market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The mass notification systems market was worth USD 6.27 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.33 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The mass notification system (MNS) is a platform for organizations that help to send one-way messages to inform public or employees in case of any emergency. The end users who most commonly use these platforms are emergency management organizations, police departments, fire department, and cities and communities.
  • – The upsurge in the adoption of MNS in both developed and developing countries is driven by concern regarding public security. MNS are key systems during natural disasters, including hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes, along with different circumstances that pose a threat to human life.
  • – A message once composed on the MNS can be shared in multiple formats at the same time, such as SMS text, email, social media, web, RSS, and others.
  • – For instance, during an earthquake in California, the University of California utilized a network-centric notification system to inform students and staff, which aided in reducing major loss.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Motorola Solutions Inc.
  • BlackBerry AtHoc Inc.
  • Blackboard Inc.
  • Everbridge Inc.
  • OnSolve LLC

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Mass Notification Systems market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Mass Notification Systems market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Mass Notification Systems market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The mass notification system (MNS) platform allows personnel to initiate a broadcast emergency communication notification to a pre-defined user base. The MNS platform is offered both as a hosted service, where the client pays the licensing fee based on the user base, and the on-premise solution, where the client pays for both the licensing fee as well as the infrastructure. The hardware devices include equipment, such as fire alarm systems, speakers, sirens, signages. The solutions are used by the end-user verticals for catering to in-building, outdoor wide-area, and distributed recipient applications.

    TOC of Mass Notification Systems Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Mass Notification Systems market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Mass Notification Systems Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Mass Notification Systems market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Mass Notification Systems market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Mass Notification Systems market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Mass Notification Systems market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Mass Notification Systems market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Healthcare Sector to be Benefited with MNS

    – MNS is a communication broadcast tool that can simultaneously contact large numbers of people with minimal effort on the part of the system administrator. In the healthcare sector, healthcare MNS serves two purposes of communicating routine messages for events, such as inventory counts and alerting staff, patients, and visitors to emergencies.
    – Moreover, OSHA reported that from 2002 to 2013, incidents of serious workplace violence (those requiring days off for the injured worker to recuperate) were four times more common in healthcare than in the private industry on average. This is more than the retail trade, construction, and manufacturing industries combined.
    – Furthermore, various regulations impact the types of mass notification systems the healthcare facilities can use. For instance, the Americans with Disabilities Act specifies that the healthcare facilities must be equipped with an emergency alert system suitable for hearing-restricted and sight-restricted patients.

    North America to Hold the Largest Share

    – The increasing demand for fast message delivery in emergency cases, development and adoption of pioneering technologies, and the presence of significant companies in this region are the major factors driving the market.
    – Furthermore, the rising adoption of duress-based solutions in enterprises across education and healthcare end users is also contributing to the growth.
    – In October 2017, the country witnessed the deadliest attack when a gunman fired over a thousand rounds from multiple weapons on concertgoers, killing 58 and injuring over 800, according to Omnilert LLC.
    – More recently, the Valentine’s day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resulted in the deaths of 17 people. While there is no universally accepted definition of a mass shooting, there is no doubt that these large-scale acts of violence have increased in recent years.
    – As a result of these activities, the US government is increasingly focusing on public safety. Recently, the Boston government announced a series of investments aimed at supporting public safety for a growing city. Mass notification systems are thus an important component.

    Study objectives of Mass Notification Systems Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Mass Notification Systems market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Mass Notification Systems market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Mass Notification Systems market trends that influence the global Mass Notification Systems market

    Detailed TOC of Mass Notification Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Concerns About Public Safety is Driving the Market.
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Mass Notification Systems is Challenging the Market.
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Component
    5.1.1 Solution
    5.1.2 Service
    5.2 By Deployment
    5.2.1 Hosted
    5.2.2 On-premise
    5.3 By Application
    5.3.1 In-Building
    5.3.2 Wide-Area
    5.3.3 Distributed Recipient
    5.4 By End-user Vertical
    5.4.1 Energy and Utilities
    5.4.2 Healthcare
    5.4.3 Commercial
    5.4.4 Automotive
    5.4.5 Government
    5.4.6 Education
    5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Latin America
    5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Honeywell International Inc
    6.1.2 Eaton Corporation
    6.1.3 Motorola Solutions Inc.
    6.1.4 BlackBerry AtHoc Inc.
    6.1.5 Blackboard Inc.
    6.1.6 Everbridge Inc.
    6.1.7 OnSolve LLC

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

