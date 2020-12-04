“Managed Mobility Service Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Managed Mobility Service market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of BYOD Across Multiple Industries

– The companies are focusing on business strategies and core competencies, fueling the utilization and adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD). The utilization of BYOD enhances work flexibility and encourages employees, resulting in higher productivity.

– Furthermore, the growing mobile subscriber base in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil is propelling the adoption of BYOD at work, to enhance work efficiency and flexible timings. Due to this, there is an increase in the requirement of streamlined mobility services, which will likely boost market growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for managed mobility services, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for managed mobility services.

– There is a huge scope of managed mobility services, in the electronics manufacturing sector due to the increasing integration of AI and cloud technologies.

– The retail, healthcare and life sciences industries are also expected to feature growth during the forecast period. The retail industry is expected to grow due to increasing purchase-power parity of the population.

– Moreover, the growth of MMS solutions in China is expected to be driven by the growth of the industries and the factors, like government initiatives to improve technology implementation in the industries and the increasing R&D investment. This growth of MMS solutions in the above-stated industries is expected to be driven by the increasing usage of mobile solutions in the office spaces and the high adoption of BYOD policies.

Market Overview:

The global managed mobility service market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 26.45 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 31.41%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The primary driver for this growth is the increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) policies across various industries. Organizations are adopting BYOD policies in a bid to enhance productivity, without compromising the security and privacy at the workplace.

– Increasing dependency on IT services for enterprise operations has also compelled organizations to look for alternatives to outsource their non-core activities.

– However, the small- or mid-scale companies find it difficult in outsourcing their IT segment to vendors, owing to possible loss or theft of data. The small-scale companies are more prone to high cost, as they are on a tight budget and tend to incorporate cost-saving techniques, however, there have been cases of data loss or theft. Key Manufacturers Like

AT&T Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Wipro Ltd.

Orange S.A.

Telefnica S.A.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Hewlett

Packard Enterprise Co.

Vodafone Group PLC

Accenture PLC