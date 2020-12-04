“Managed Mobility Service Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Managed Mobility Service market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of BYOD Across Multiple Industries
– The companies are focusing on business strategies and core competencies, fueling the utilization and adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD). The utilization of BYOD enhances work flexibility and encourages employees, resulting in higher productivity.
– Furthermore, the growing mobile subscriber base in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil is propelling the adoption of BYOD at work, to enhance work efficiency and flexible timings. Due to this, there is an increase in the requirement of streamlined mobility services, which will likely boost market growth over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for managed mobility services, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for managed mobility services.
– There is a huge scope of managed mobility services, in the electronics manufacturing sector due to the increasing integration of AI and cloud technologies.
– The retail, healthcare and life sciences industries are also expected to feature growth during the forecast period. The retail industry is expected to grow due to increasing purchase-power parity of the population.
– Moreover, the growth of MMS solutions in China is expected to be driven by the growth of the industries and the factors, like government initiatives to improve technology implementation in the industries and the increasing R&D investment. This growth of MMS solutions in the above-stated industries is expected to be driven by the increasing usage of mobile solutions in the office spaces and the high adoption of BYOD policies.
Study objectives of Managed Mobility Service Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Managed Mobility Service market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Managed Mobility Service market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Managed Mobility Service market trends that influence the global Managed Mobility Service market
Detailed TOC of Managed Mobility Service Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Research Phases
2.2 Analysis Methodology
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of BYOD Among Multiple Industries
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Control Over Operations and Cost Visibility
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Function
5.1.1 Mobile Device Management
5.1.2 Mobile Application Management
5.1.3 Mobile Security
5.1.4 Other Functions
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 Manufacturing
5.2.4 Power & Energy
5.2.5 IT & Telecom
5.2.6 Education
5.2.7 Healthcare
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
5.3 By Deployment
5.3.1 Cloud
5.3.2 On-premise
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AT&T Inc.
6.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd.
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Wipro Ltd.
6.1.5 Orange S.A.
6.1.6 Telefnica S.A.
6.1.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.
6.1.9 Vodafone Group PLC
6.1.10 Accenture PLC
6.1.11 Tech Mahindra Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
