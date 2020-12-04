Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

All News

LiDAR Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

Bysambit

Dec 4, 2020

LiDAR

LiDAR Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. LiDAR market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245032

Key Market Trends:

Ground – based LiDAR is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– The ground-based lidar systems are expected to hold a major share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the key factors, such as low cost and increasing applications in SUV. Ground lidar possesses an exceptional ability to produce 3D images of land at coastal and other areas and ground movements, such as landslides, and it can be analyzed and measured by satellite imagery.
– Ground-based lidar is commonly used to scan outcrop consisting of near-vertical cliffs and rocky slopes along canyon walls and hillsides. The first step in the acquisition process is to set up the scanner, aim at the outcrop, and define a scanning window and a scanning resolution.
– Furthermore, EERI (Earthquake Engineering Research Institute), who partnered with GEER (Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance), can utilize ground-based lidar to collect damage morphology data at speeds, accuracies, and range that was previously unimaginable in the earthquake. Therefore, earth observation may significantly stimulate the market growth.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market

– North America is dominating the lidar market, owing to the rising demand for 3D imaging technology in the US and Canada. Additionally, the increased adoption of lidar in government agencies is further expected to fuel the market growth.
– The increasing investments of business giants in North America, such as General Motors, Google Inc., and Apple Inc., toward ADAS and driverless cars are providing new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost lidar systems.
– In addition, major companies in the market, such as Trimble, Faro, and Velodyne are based in the United States, which is another major factor for the large share of the North American market.
– Furthermore, the US defense industry has increased its military and defense spending, which has created opportunities for lidar to proliferate into the industry. Key players profiled include Quantum Spatial (Aerometric), Faro Technology, Geodigital, Trimble Navigation Limited, Leica Geosystems, etc.

Market Overview:

  • The lidar market was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 3.89 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.76%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
  • – Over the years, advancements in lidar mapping systems and their enabling technologies penetrated into different verticals, like aerospace and defense, corridor mapping and topographical survey, automotive, mining, oil and gas, and other verticals, which are increasing the market scope of the lidar market.
  • – The increasing use of drones, across various applications, such as aerospace and defense, agriculture and forestry, and natural resources management, among others, is expected to propel the industry’s growth. The delivery and automation sectors are the leading sectors that invest in drone research.
  • – Rising demand for innovative 3D imaging technology throughout several areas of applications and growing adoption of aerial lidar systems to detect and explore various places and historical details are supporting the lidar market effectively.
  • – Governments in different countries are using lidar technology for topographical surveys, mapping, surveillance, and monitoring in the mining and oil and gas sectors. Due to low cost and enhanced features, when compared to conventional alternatives, lidar is easily accessible for the government sectors.
  • – However, due to the lack of awareness among end users and technological constraints, the growth of the lidar market is restrained.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Sick AG
  • Teledyne Optech
  • Velodyne LiDAR
  • Quanergy Systems Inc.
  • Quantum Spatial Inc.
  • 3D Laser Mapping Ltd
  • Faro Technology Inc.
  • Leica Geoystems AG
  • RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
  • Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
  • Trimble Navigation Ltd
  • Denso Corporation
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd
  • Neptec Technologies Corp.
  • Phantom Intelligence Inc..

    Scope of the Report:

  • LIDAR, which stands for light detection and ranging, is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances) to the Earth. Advancements in laser scanning, GPS, and bandwidth have allowed for new lidar applications, such as mobile lidar known for mobile laser scanning (MLS), which is used for mapping, engineering, and self-driving applications.

    LiDAR market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the LiDAR market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the LiDAR market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245032

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of LiDAR market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries LiDAR market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of LiDAR ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of LiDAR market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in LiDAR space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the LiDAR market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global LiDAR Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245032   

    Study objectives of LiDAR Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the LiDAR market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the LiDAR market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and LiDAR market trends that influence the global LiDAR market

    Detailed TOC of LiDAR Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Fast Paced Developments Due to Increasing Application of Drones
    4.3.2 Adoption in Government Sector Applications
    4.3.3 Increased Adoption of Lidar in the Automotive Sector
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Cost of LiDAR Systems and Integrated Components
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Aerial LiDAR
    5.1.2 Ground-based LiDAR
    5.2 By Component
    5.2.1 Global Positioning System
    5.2.2 Laser Scanner
    5.2.3 Inertial Measurement Unit
    5.2.4 Other Components
    5.3 By End-user Industry
    5.3.1 Engineering
    5.3.2 Automotive
    5.3.3 Industrial
    5.3.4 Aerospace and Defense
    5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Sick AG
    6.1.2 Teledyne Optech
    6.1.3 Velodyne LiDAR
    6.1.4 Quanergy Systems Inc.
    6.1.5 Quantum Spatial Inc.
    6.1.6 3D Laser Mapping Ltd
    6.1.7 Faro Technology Inc.
    6.1.8 Leica Geoystems AG
    6.1.9 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
    6.1.10 Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
    6.1.11 Trimble Navigation Ltd
    6.1.12 Denso Corporation
    6.1.13 Innoviz Technologies Ltd
    6.1.14 Neptec Technologies Corp.
    6.1.15 Phantom Intelligence Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245032

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Global Caustic Soda Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

    Polyphenylene Sulfone Resins Market Size 2020 to 2026 Analysis and Deep Research on Market Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts

    Global Paint Protection Film Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

    Sodium Acetate Trihydrate Crystals Market Outlook 2026: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

    Global Nylon Filter Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

    Roof Photovoltaic Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

    Global Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

    4-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

    Polyethylene Wax Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2025

    Global Fluoroboric Acid Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

    Online Silent Auctions Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

    Global Bauxite Refractory Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

    Liquid Saturated Polyester Resin Market 2020 Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2026

    Global Supported Catalyst Market Growth Factors, Product Types and Application by Regions Analysis & Forecast by 2026

    Paint Pigments Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News

    Global Precious Metals Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) -by Type, by Applications and, by Region.

    Dec 4, 2020 Sam Evans
    All News

    Latest News 2020: Water Quality Testing Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Intertek, ADE Consulting, ALS, Analytica, Aquaearth, AquaKnow, CAWST, Con-Test Laboratories, Culligan, Envirolab, Envirotech Laboratories, ESR, Eurofins, Exova, Magalies Water, Marchwood Laboratory Services, Maxxam, Mid Continent Testing, NWDLS, Oakville Pump Service, R. M. Wester & Associates, RBML Microbiology Lab, RJ Lee Group, Safe Control, SGS, SOLitude Lake Management, Unitywater, Water Quality Services, Water Treatment Services, WTL, ESA, EnviroScience, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Panasonic Corporation, Water Pik, etc. | InForGrowth

    Dec 4, 2020 basavraj.t
    All News

    Global Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, Organ System, Indication, End Users, and Region

    Dec 4, 2020 Sam Evans

    You missed

    All News

    Global Precious Metals Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) -by Type, by Applications and, by Region.

    Dec 4, 2020 Sam Evans
    All News

    Latest News 2020: Water Quality Testing Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Intertek, ADE Consulting, ALS, Analytica, Aquaearth, AquaKnow, CAWST, Con-Test Laboratories, Culligan, Envirolab, Envirotech Laboratories, ESR, Eurofins, Exova, Magalies Water, Marchwood Laboratory Services, Maxxam, Mid Continent Testing, NWDLS, Oakville Pump Service, R. M. Wester & Associates, RBML Microbiology Lab, RJ Lee Group, Safe Control, SGS, SOLitude Lake Management, Unitywater, Water Quality Services, Water Treatment Services, WTL, ESA, EnviroScience, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Panasonic Corporation, Water Pik, etc. | InForGrowth

    Dec 4, 2020 basavraj.t
    News

    Global Enterprise Service Bus Software Market : Top Companies, Business Insights, Growth,maximize Market Share, Global Market Size, Trends, Sales, Revenue, Forecast And Detailed Analysis

    Dec 4, 2020 Sam Evans
    News

    Global Claytronics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, End user, & by Region.

    Dec 4, 2020 Sam Evans