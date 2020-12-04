Global Data Center Market was valued US$ 18 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 39 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 10.15% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.



Data center market is growing rapidly as users can access computing resources remotely and at their convenience without requirement of any supporting system hardware. Increasing demand for cloud-based storage as one of the primary factor which is boosting the growth of the data center market during forecast period, data center market will grow progressively by 2026. Cloud storage is being considered to a revolution in the storage market as it is an on-demand service provided by different firms like Facebook, Amazon.com, and Google.

Data Centers are also referred as virtual or physical infrastructures which are being used by enterprises to store a large amount of acute data. Data centers are contributing to storage, retrieval, and processing of this data. These data centers needs multiple back up supply units, cooling systems, networking connections, for running the association’s core applications. Data centers including a number of elements like power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, electrical switches, ventilation, and providing a network connectivity. Modern data centers are using management and monitoring software which allows to manage the equipment and monitor the facilities remotely to the IT administrators.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is one of the leading players of the data center market. It maintains a range of data center solutions like data center cages, Electrical and Cooling systems, and suites. Company focusing on building customized data centers, cages, and suites based on client requirement. While, IBM Corporation focusing on middleware services, storage services, data center outsourcing, and networking services. For data center infrastructures, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco System, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Inc. focusing on building optimized operation.

Increase in demand for data storage management and cloud technology are factors driving the growth of the global data center market. But, high initial cost of investment will be limiting the growth of market during the forecast period. Gaining popularity of the community cloud technology is projected to create beneficial opportunities for data center market.

Server workloads will continue to grow with each passing year, which is being adversely effective on IT operations. It is expected that there is an increase of 30% data growth rate per year, and in many organizations it is resulted to double their on-premises storage in duration of three years. Rising digitization globally is projected to contribute value to various end-user industries, like BFSI, IT services, which is increasing need for data centers worldwide. Numerous governmental bodies have been recognized to facilitate Industry 4.0 by deploying IoT and cloud services, which is expected to drive the data center market during forecast period.

North American is holding the largest share of the global market followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating North American market because of rising technological developments and increasing popularity community cloud in region. Region also have a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Also, increasing investment in data centers in the U.S. is another major factor driving the growth of data center market in region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Data Center market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Global Data Center market.

Scope of Global Data Center Market:

Global Data Center Market by Type:

• Corporate data centers

• Web hosting data centers

Global Data Center Market by Service:

• Data center system integration service

• Data center maintenance and support service

• Data center consulting service

Global Data Center Market by Solution:

• Data center IT infrastructure

• Data center electrical solutions

• Data center mechanical solutions

Global Data Center Market by Vertical:

• Banking & Financial Services

• Telecom & IT

• Government

• Healthcare

• Other

Global Data Center Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

