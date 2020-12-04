AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are FedEx (United States),UTi Worldwide (United States),Ryder System (United States),CEVA Holdings (Switzerland),Agility Logistics (Switzerland),Schneider National (United States),APL Logistics (Singapore),Nippon Express (Japan),Panalpina (Switzerland),DB Schenker (Germany),Geodis (France)

What isConsumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market?

Consumer Packaged Goods are fast-moving items that are usually consumed on a daily basis. These goods are basic commodities easily used up, constantly replaced and sold at a low cost. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) logistics involves all aspects of management and transportation of Consumer Packaged Goods to ensure the prompt arrival to retailers without any damages. It encompasses a variety of solutions ranging from the pickup, loading or unloading to the actual transportation or delivery of CPGs. CPG logistics is a corporate process which includes the managing and shipping of consumer-packaged goods from the source to the destination. It is an essential part of supply chain management and provides various services.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Food and Beverages Sector, Footwear and Apparel Sector, Cleaning Products Sector, Health and Beauty Sector, Others), Category (Transportation, Warehousing, Value-Added Services), Service Provided (Customs Brokerage, Warehousing and Storage, Tracking, Tracing), Mode of Transport (Air, Ship, Truck, Rail)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rapid Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

Growth Drivers

Increase in Outsourcing of Logistics Services

Increasing Demand of Online Products

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Operational Expenses

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to gain competitive advantage through combined collaborations.

