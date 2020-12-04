Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Dec 4, 2020

Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market” and its expanding nature. The Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The industrial x-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period (2019-2024). A surge in demand from the aerospace and automotive sectors, largely due to conformance of high industry standards, safety regulations, mandating testing, and preventive maintenance, is boosting the adoption of equipment and imaging solutions.
  • – A major evolution in the market over the past five years has been with respect to the integration of advanced computing and imaging capacities for advanced manipulation systems and automatic defect recognition software. These features have been incorporated through the use of graphics processing units (GPU) and high-performance computing techniques.
  • – However, the intense competition from ultrasonic systems, high risk of radiation, lack of skilled personnel, especially in digital radiography, and relative high deployment costs are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
  • – The oil and gas industry remains one of the most prominent industries in the market and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Asset protection of aging infrastructure, in contrast to new investments in equipment, due to the plummeting crude oil prices, is driving the radiography market in the oil and gas industry.
  • – Owing to this, companies, such as Vidisco are expanding their product offering for the oil industry mostly in the downstream sector. However, the upstream sector as well radiography technology delivers highly efficient solutions to inspection needs for pressure vessels (pipes, boilers, valves) according to international standard ASME.
  • – Therefore, companies are now increasingly focusing on reducing radiation-related risks, and preferring portability solutions, which help industries to revamp their product portfolio.

    Key Manufacturers

  • YXLON International
  • GE Measurement and Control
  • Nikon Metrology Inc.
  • North Star Imaging Inc.
  • Carestream Health
  • Dürr AG
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Teledyne Dalsa Inc.
  • Rigaku Americas Corporation
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • L
  • 3 Technologies
  • Vidisco Ltd
  • Bosello High Technology SRL
  • Canon Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Industrial x-ray is a method of non-destructive testing where many types of manufactured components can be examined to verify the internal structure and integrity of the specimen.

    TOC of Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Aerospace Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market.

    – Depending on the type and the manufacturing process of the component being tested, and size and engineering requirements, primarily four radiography methods i.e., film, computed, direct, and real-time are used in the aerospace sector. X-ray inspection applications include the detection of internal defects in thick and complex shapes, and in metallic and non-metallic shapes, and the quality of critical aerospace components, structures, and assemblies.
    – The increasing emphasis on safety standards, decreasing service intervals, low emission targets, and the advent of new materials and process are the major factors driving the radiography market in the aerospace segment.
    – Conventional x-ray inspection systems are being increasingly replaced with digital systems in aerospace and the latter is expected to completely overshadow the market, except for some critical high-resolution imaging applications.
    – This shift has also been fuelled by the advent of common binding standard for the common accreditation, in accordance with the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP).
    – While the and Asia-Pacific have the largest demand for x-ray inspection in the aerospace sector, the increasing usage of aircrafts in the North African and Middle East (NEMA) region is also driving the use of x-ray equipment and imaging solutions.

    North America has the Largest Share in the Market

    – The major driver for the equipment and imaging software market in the North American region is the regulations and standards mandated by the associations. For instance- regulations set by agencies, like the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP), CGSB, etc., are mandating testing as an integral part of the manufacturing and construction projects.
    – Furthermore, the Canadian General Standards Board (CGSB) technical committee adopted the latest version of the ISO 9712 standard. This addresses the issues of the lack of skilled inspectors, as they can now receive their certification in two years rather than five.
    – As the is one of the early adopters of manufacturing automation, the use of automated solutions in certain areas of testing is expected to address the issue of the lack of skilled personnel, by releasing workers from hard and dangerous, repetitive and monotonous work.

    Study objectives of Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market trends that influence the global Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market

    Detailed TOC of Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Advent of Portable Radiography Equipment
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulations and Safety Standards
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Requirement of Highly Skilled Personnel and Radiation-related Risks
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Offering
    5.1.1 Equipment
    5.1.2 Software
    5.2 By Technology
    5.2.1 Film Radiography
    5.2.2 Computed Radiography
    5.2.3 Direct Radiography
    5.2.4 Computed Tomography
    5.3 By End-user Industry
    5.3.1 Aerospace
    5.3.2 Energy and Power
    5.3.3 Construction
    5.3.4 Oil and Gas
    5.3.5 Automotive
    5.3.6 Manufacturing
    5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 South America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 YXLON International
    6.1.2 GE Measurement and Control
    6.1.3 Nikon Metrology Inc.
    6.1.4 North Star Imaging Inc.
    6.1.5 Carestream Health
    6.1.6 Dürr AG
    6.1.7 Olympus Corporation
    6.1.8 Teledyne Dalsa Inc.
    6.1.9 Rigaku Americas Corporation
    6.1.10 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
    6.1.11 L-3 Technologies
    6.1.12 Vidisco Ltd
    6.1.13 Bosello High Technology SRL
    6.1.14 Canon Inc.
    6.1.15 Hitachi Ltd

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

