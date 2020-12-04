Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Managed Mobility Services Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

sambit

Dec 4, 2020

Managed Mobility Services

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Managed Mobility Services market” and its expanding nature. The Managed Mobility Services market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The global managed mobility services market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 26.45 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 31.41%, over the forecast period (2018-2024).
  • – The primary driver for this growth is the increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) policies across various industries. Organizations are adopting BYOD policies in a bid to enhance productivity, without compromising the security and privacy at the workplace.
  • – Increasing dependency on IT services for enterprise operations has also compelled organizations to look for alternatives to outsource their non-core activities.
  • – However, the small- or mid-scale companies find it difficult in outsourcing their IT segment to vendors, owing to possible loss or theft of data. The small-scale companies are more prone to high cost, as they are on a tight budget and tend to incorporate cost-saving techniques, however, there have been cases of data loss or th

    Key Manufacturers

  • AT&T, Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Wipro Ltd.
  • Orange S.A.
  • Telefnica S.A.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
  • Hewlett
  • Packard
  • Vodafone Group PLC
  • Accenture PLC
  • Tech Mahindra Limited

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Managed Mobility Services market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Managed Mobility Services market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Managed Mobility Services market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Managed mobility services (MMS) is defined as the procurement, deployment, and management of mobile devices, apps, and software and services, connecting out-of-office workers to the enterprise environment.

    TOC of Managed Mobility Services Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Managed Mobility Services market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Managed Mobility Services Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Managed Mobility Services market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Managed Mobility Services market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Managed Mobility Services market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Managed Mobility Services market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Managed Mobility Services market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Adoption Of BYOD Across Multiple Industries

    – The companies are focusing on business strategies and core competencies, fueling the utilization and adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD). The utilization of BYOD enhances work flexibility and encourages employees, resulting in higher productivity.
    – Furthermore, the growing mobile subscriber base in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil is propelling the adoption of BYOD at work, to enhance work efficiency and flexible timings. Due to this, there is an increase in the requirement of streamlined mobility services, which will likely boost market growth over the forecast period.
    Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness the Fastest Growth

    – Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for managed mobility services, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for managed mobility services.
    – There is a huge scope of managed mobility services, in the electronics manufacturing sector due to the increasing integration of AI and cloud technologies.
    – The retail, healthcare and life sciences industries are also expected to feature growth during the forecast period. The retail industry is expected to grow due to increasing purchase-power parity of the population.
    – Moreover, the growth of MMS solutions in China is expected to be driven by the growth of the industries and the factors, like government initiatives to improve technology implementation in the industries and the increasing R&D investment. This growth of MMS solutions in the above-stated industries is expected to be driven by the increasing usage of mobile solutions in the office spaces and the high adoption of BYOD policies.

    Study objectives of Managed Mobility Services Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Managed Mobility Services market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Managed Mobility Services market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Managed Mobility Services market trends that influence the global Managed Mobility Services market

    Detailed TOC of Managed Mobility Services Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Deliverable of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
    2.1 Research Phases
    2.2 Analysis Methodology

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET INSIGHTS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET DYNAMICS
    5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics
    5.2 Market Drivers
    5.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of BYOD Among Multiple Industries
    5.3 Market Restraints
    5.3.1 Lack of Control Over Operations and Cost Visibility

    6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    6.1 By Function
    6.1.1 Mobile Device Management
    6.1.2 Mobile Application Management
    6.1.3 Mobile Security
    6.1.4 Other Functions
    6.2 By End-user Industry
    6.2.1 BFSI
    6.2.2 Retail
    6.2.3 Manufacturing
    6.2.4 Power & Energy
    6.2.5 IT & Telecom
    6.2.6 Education
    6.2.7 Healthcare
    6.2.8 Other End-user Industries
    6.3 By Deployment
    6.3.1 Cloud
    6.3.2 On-premise
    6.4 Geography
    6.4.1 North America
    6.4.2 Europe
    6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    6.4.4 Latin America
    6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 Company Profiles
    7.1.1 AT&T, Inc.
    7.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd.
    7.1.3 IBM Corporation
    7.1.4 Wipro Ltd.
    7.1.5 Orange S.A.
    7.1.6 Telefnica S.A.
    7.1.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
    7.1.8 Hewlett-Packard
    7.1.9 Vodafone Group PLC
    7.1.10 Accenture PLC
    7.1.11 Tech Mahindra Limited

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

