Key Market Trends:

Increasing 5G Penetration to Stimulate the Market Growth

– Increasing 5G penetration is expected to further increase the market growth over the forecast period. This is because with the increased usage of 5G connection among users, the market is likely to grow even bigger as the 5G connection uses the fixed satellites to establish connections.

– Research has been undertaken regarding 28 GHz band sharing between 5G new radio cellular systems and fixed satellite services (FSS).

– This method focuses on modelling a sharing scenario between the uplink of the FSS system and the uplink of the 5G NR enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) cellular system. It can help in developing an interference from the FSS terminals toward the 5G base station, known as next-generation Node-B.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– The region is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to the booming telecom sector in the region and increasing investment in the satellite services market.

– In December 2018, China launched its first communication satellite to provide space-based internet services worldwide, in an apparent bid to rival other international firms. Moreover, in February 2019, launched its communication satellite GSAT-31 by a an launch services provider. It is a “high power” communication satellite with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the satellites that are going to expire soon.

– The continued efforts by the government of the countries and their efforts are driving the fixed satellites and therefore the related services market in the region.

Detailed TOC of Fixed Satellite Services Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing DTH Subscriptions

4.3.2 Increasing Demand from Corporate Enterprise and Growing use of Transponders in the Media and Entertainment Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Capital Investment and Increasing Use of Fiber Optic Transmission Cables

4.4.2 Regulatory Constraints and Limited Orbital Locations

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Services

5.1.1 Transponder Agreements

5.1.2 Managed Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.4 Media

5.2.5 Other End-users Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Embratel Star One

6.1.2 Eutelsat Communications

6.1.3 Telesat Holdings

6.1.4 Thaicom Public Company Ltd

6.1.5 Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd

6.1.6 Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

6.1.7 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel)

6.1.8 SES SA

6.1.9 Arab Satellite Communications Organization

6.1.10 Hispasat SA

6.1.11 Intelsat SA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

