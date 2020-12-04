“Facility Management Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Facility Management market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Integrated Facility Management to Witness Higher Growth Rate
– Integrated facility management is a method of combining many (or all) of the office related services and processes under one vendor and management team. IFM streamlines internal and vendor-related communication, simplifying day-to-day operations management, and improving productivity in the organization.
– With multiple vendors working on different components of the organization, redundancy and overlap are inevitable. Costs are also an important factor of concern as different teams spend their time and money on initiatives that do not align with the company’s future goals. With IFM, inefficiency and unnecessary expenditure become easy to identify, since there is greater visibility.
– The North American region has largely set the global standard for integrated facility management (IFM) services, owing to the home presence of large contract management and real estate firms. The North American market has a presence of large nationally and internationally operating IFM companies from the backgrounds of technical FM, property management, and support services.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– Latest technological breakthroughs in the North American region have assisted the advancement of facility management solutions that makes the overall processes highly efficient and significantly improve accuracy in various applications.
– There have been a series of new solutions, mergers and acquisitions in the North American region to take advantage of this opportunity. The primary driver behind these investments are the continuous evolution and increasing application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.
– With these series of investments, IT and telecom, BFSI, real estate, and healthcare applications in North America are set to boom over the next five years.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Facility Management market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Facility Management market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Facility Management market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Facility Management market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Facility Management market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Facility Management ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Facility Management market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Facility Management space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Facility Management market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Facility Management Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Facility Management Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Facility Management market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Facility Management market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Facility Management market trends that influence the global Facility Management market
Detailed TOC of Facility Management Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of Cloud-Based Services
4.3.2 Changing Work Culture in Organizations
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Managerial Awareness
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Single
5.1.2 Bundled
5.1.3 IFM
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Professional Services
5.2.2 Managed Services
5.3 By Solution
5.3.1 Strategic Planning and Project Management
5.3.2 Workplace and Relocation Management
5.3.3 Sustainability Management
5.3.4 Maintenance Management
5.3.5 Other Solutions
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 IT and Telecommunications
5.4.2 Healthcare
5.4.3 Retail
5.4.4 Education
5.4.5 BFSI
5.4.6 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Archibus Inc.
6.1.2 CA Technologies
6.1.3 FM System Inc.
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 iOffice Corporation
6.1.6 Oracle Corporation
6.1.7 Planon Corporation
6.1.8 SAP SE
6.1.9 Satnav Technologies
6.1.10 Trimble Navigation Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
