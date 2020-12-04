Global Cold Pain Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 2.40 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market comprehends the utilization of gelid elements in pain palliation. It decelerates blood flow to the injury which reduces pain & swelling with decrease in muscle spasm, inflammation and cold pain. Ice packs are effective, inexpensive, and drugless methods to relieve pain from sprains, strains, bruises, tendinitis, and swelling caused due to trauma to superficial tissues. One of the major driving factors for the growth of the global cold pain therapy market is aging population in the world. Increase in acceptance of the analgesic patches and self-care preferences are anticipated to further contribute to in the global cold pain therapy market growth in future. However, lack of reimbursement, clinical evidence for the medication for cold pain therapy, side effects, lack of financial assistance, and discomfort associated with the treatment are factors restraining the cold pain therapy market.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market is segmented by product, application, and region. Based on product, OTC products are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high patient preference for topical pharmaceuticals as compared to oral medications, owing to their lower side effects, fast pain relief, and convenience, is estimated to drive the growth of the OTC products segment in the next few years.

On the basis of application, musculoskeletal disorders segment is the prominent application segment that accounted for the largest market share in the global market, owing to increasing geriatric patient pool suffering from chronic ailments such as osteoporosis and arthritis along with soaring demand to alleviate pain, swelling and speed up recovery post-surgical procedures.

In terms of region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. Europe is followed by North America in cold pain therapy market. Due to increased emphasis on maintenance of physical health with exercise and increased healthcare services in Asia Pacific, the Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for cold pain therapy in the forecast period.

The major player in the Global Cold Pain Therapy Market are Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., 3M Company, Breg Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Ossur hf, ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sanofi, DJO Finance LLC, Beiersdorf AG, and Medline Industries Inc., Custom Ice (US), and Unexo Life Sciences (India).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Cold Pain Therapy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cold Pain Therapy Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cold Pain Therapy Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cold Pain Therapy Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope Of Global Cold Pain Therapy Market

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market By Product

• OTC Products

o Pharmaceuticals

 Gels, Ointments, and Creams

 Sprays and Foams

 Patches

 Roll-ons

o Medical Devices

 Cooling Towels, Compresses, Wraps, and Pads

 Cold packs

• Prescription Products

o Motorized Devices

o Non-motorized Devices

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market By Application

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Sports Medicine

• Post-operative Therapy

• Post-trauma Therapy

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Global Cold Pain Therapy Market

• Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

• 3M Company

• Breg Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Ossur hf

• ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Sanofi

• DJO Finance LLC

• Beiersdorf AG

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Custom Ice (US)

• Unexo Life Sciences

