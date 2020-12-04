The report focuses on the favorable Global “Endpoint Security market” and its expanding nature. The Endpoint Security market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Endpoint Security market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Endpoint Security market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Endpoint Security market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Endpoint Security Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Endpoint Security market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Endpoint Security Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Endpoint Security market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Endpoint Security market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Endpoint Security market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Endpoint Security market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Endpoint Security market players

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector offers high potential for the market, as it is continuously experiencing the regional, terrorism, physical risks, criminal networks, and modern threats. The rising regulation in the finance sector is further contributing to the industry growth.

– As banks and financial services innovate and introduce new ranges of services and delivery channels, like online banking and mobile apps, the increment of data breaches arises and this lead to the momentum in advancement in cybersecurity and physical security. Due to the latest innovation in analytics, ethical hacking, and biometrics, companies are fueling for robust cybersecurity programs, supported by levels of governance, risk, and compliance.

– To take full advantage of the endpoint security, enterprises need to come up with more efficient and comprehensive enterprise management solutions, like LAN. McAfee is working to drive security integration, simplification, and streamlined management for financial services firms of all sizes, by leveraging new cloud security, machine learning, and user behavior monitoring technologies.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– North America is the major hub for all the major enterprises in the world. The expansion of the retail sector and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region.

– Moreover, due to the rising penetration of smartphones and the increasing number of online transactions, the demand for mobile device security software is expected to rise.

– Therefore, cyberattacks in North America, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, owing to the increasing number of connected devices in the region. In this region, due to the huge adoption of digital platforms and the growing trend of workforce mobility, data breaches are gaining more attention.

– With this rise in smart mobile devices, endpoint security becomes prominent for the organizations in the region.

Study objectives of Endpoint Security Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Endpoint Security market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Endpoint Security market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Endpoint Security market trends that influence the global Endpoint Security market

Detailed TOC of Endpoint Security Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth in Smart Devices

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Data Breaches

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Cyberattacks

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Consumer

5.1.2 Business

5.1.2.1 BFSI

5.1.2.2 Government

5.1.2.3 Manufacturing

5.1.2.4 Healthcare

5.1.2.5 Energy and Power

5.1.2.6 Retail

5.1.2.7 Other Businesses

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carbon Black Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Cylance Inc.

6.1.4 McAfee LLC

6.1.5 CrowdStrike Inc.

6.1.6 Trend Micro Inc.

6.1.7 Symantec Corporation

6.1.8 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

6.1.9 RSA Security LLC

6.1.10 FireEye Inc.

6.1.11 SentinelOne Inc.

6.1.12 Sophos Group PLC

6.1.13 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.14 Kaspersky Lab Inc.

6.1.15 Panda Security SL

6.1.16 ESET LLC

6.1.17 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.18 Avast Software SRO

6.1.19 Bitdefender LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

