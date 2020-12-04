The report focuses on the favorable Global “Digital Asset Management market” and its expanding nature. The Digital Asset Management market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Digital Asset Management market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Digital Asset Management market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Digital Asset Management market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Digital Asset Management Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Digital Asset Management market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions is Expected to Drive the Digital Asset Management Market

– With the increasing adoption of various technologies, like artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and cloud-based DAMs, are widely used. The AI use cases for DAM include optical character recognition, speech recognition, and facial recognition. This has propelled the demand for cloud applications, which is growing continuously.

– Various companies, such as Cognizant Technology Solutions, MediaBeacon, and Bynder are into cloud-based digital asset management and helping the market to grow rapidly, as a majority of the end users are looking for cloud-based solutions.

– There is an additional benefit by having cloud deployments for DAM, such as the digital media content can be made accessible to everyone and can be delivered easily across an enterprise. For instance, Bynder, which is a cloud DAM provider focused on sync and share services, while managing very large (multi-gigabyte and terabyte) files.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Digital asset management is expected to see a significant investment in Japan over the forecast period. Multiple private Japanese organizations are expected to offer digital asset management solutions to banks, as well as other government and private industries.

– Moreover, Japan has officially recognized Bitcoin and digital currencies as money, which has resulted in an increase in the number of digital assets in Japan, thereby, proportionately boosting the demand for digital asset management solutions in this region.

– Additionally, there is a huge demand for digital asset management in from the entertainment and media providers, due to complexities related to the content, language, and other regional requirements. Owing to this, digital asset management was widely adopted to cater to such complexities.

Detailed TOC of Digital Asset Management Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in Number of Digital Assets

4.3.2 Integrating Digital Asset Management with Other Work Flow Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Higher Costs of the Solutions

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Brand Asset Management Systems

5.1.2 Library Asset Management Systems

5.1.3 Production Asset Management Systems

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Video Management

5.2.2 Creative Tool Integration

5.2.3 Asset Analytics

5.2.4 Web Content Integration

5.2.5 Brand Portals

5.2.6 Asset and Metadata Archiving

5.2.7 Lifecycle and Rights Management

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.3.3 Software-as-a-Service

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises)

5.4.2 Large Enterprises

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Media and Entertainment

5.5.2 BFSI

5.5.3 Government

5.5.4 Healthcare

5.5.5 Retail

5.5.6 Manufacturing

5.5.7 Other End Users

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2.2 Germany

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Rest of the World

5.6.4.1 Latin America

5.6.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.2 Canto Inc.

6.1.3 CELUM GmbH

6.1.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

6.1.5 Oracle Corporation

6.1.6 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.

6.1.7 OpenText Corporation

6.1.8 QBNK Holding AB

6.1.9 Aprimo LLC (ADAM Software)

6.1.10 Bynder(Webdam Inc.)

6.1.11 Dell Technologies

6.1.12 MediaBeacon Inc.

6.1.13 Widen Enterprises Inc.

6.1.14 IBM Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

