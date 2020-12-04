“Data Preparation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Data Preparation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

IT and Telecom Segment is expected to hold a Significant Market Share

– Telecom and IT companies around the world are creating data gold mine, as they generate plenty of data. The lack of effective analysis of both unstructured and structured data to get more profound insights into customer behaviour, as well as the growing need to analyse their preferences and service usage patterns in real-time, is motivating these companies to adopt data analytics, which is indirectly impacting the market’s growth.

– Moreover, data solutions are helping the IT and telecom industry to empower exploratory analytics, increase analyst productivity, and improve organizational data usage. While telecommunications providers are used to dealing with large volumes of customer data, the considerable complexity of today’s data is a new challenge.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America dominates the market studied, mainly due to high investments in cloud-based and data-oriented solutions. Moreover, early adoption of new and emerging technologies, along with the presence of a large number of significant market vendors is fueling the market across the North America region.

– Data preparation platforms and tools across the region also help the government in enhancing their public services. For instance, Accenture used data solutions for the US city, Chicago, and assisted in identifying high-value projects and developing a road map for moving forward with Big Data analytics. Various other companies used these datasets from various type of sources to improve their service delivery.

Market Overview:

The data preparation market has been valued at USD 889.19 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The companies are demanding fast debugging time to generate meaningful insights than ever to sustain in the market owing to digital disruption. As a result, the requirement for analytics, particularly data analytics is becoming pervasive among different organizations. The data analytics professionals and companies are finding difficulties in driving insights owing to rising complexities in the procurement of data.

– This significant increase in the volume of data resulted in the swift proliferation of data and data analytics. Therefore, businesses are demanding faster time to insight than ever before, in order to remain competitive, particularly as more industries are facing digital disruption.

– The cloud and data centres have become the backbone of the banking sector during the digitization movement. The increasing competition and demand for online services in the banking and financial sectors are driving the market for data centres.

– Large enterprises perform a variety of applications, which comprise of many aspects, such as merging of different sources, changing the format, maintaining the data quality, managing data provenance, and using reproducible processes, in order to easily process and analyze the unstructured data. < Key Manufacturers Like

