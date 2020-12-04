Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Data Center Services Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Data Center Services

Data Center Services Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Data Center Services market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Cloud and Hosting is Expected to Capture a Major Share in the Data Center Services Market

– Currently, with fresh data being generated at a fast pace over time, the intelligence from data becomes even harder to capture in a timely manner. New digital landscapes, such as smart cities and intelligent buildings, are offering more data readily available.
– Moreover, public cloud is increasing because of lower costs and low maintenance associated with it. The data can be accessed at any time and on any device. This is helping small- and medium-sized businesses to grow tightly, controlling their costs by paying for the infrastructure only based on their needs.
– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the data center services market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and it is likely to boost the growth of public cloud-based data centers. The IT industry dominates the Indian market, as the largest private sector employer in the country, where data centers are widely used, thereby, propelling the market growth.
– The Government of has extended tax holidays to the IT sector for software technology parks of (STPI) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Furthermore, is providing procedural ease and single window clearance for setting up facilities. The government of is setting up a USD 745.82 million fund for realizing the potential sectors.
– Moreover, China has also witnessed a rise in its hyper-scale platforms, owing to which providing data center services for Chinese hyper-scale platforms has become necessary.

Market Overview:

  • The global data center services market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.69%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Business leaders are facing an influx of data, and thus, they are under pressure to manage all business-critical data, along with the constant need to outpace their competitors.
  • – The emerging cloud technology in data centers is one of the key factors driving the demand for data center systems and technology, thereby, fueling the market growth. Cloud technology is more flexible, because it can be accessed with different devices and it is easy to recover the lost data. At the same time, cloud computing offers high speed, which helps the other businesses to grow.
  • – The increase in demand for online retail or e-commerce has acted as a catalyst for the data center industry. Customers want more personalized data and for this data center, services are very helpful. They help in storing and analyzing the data.
  • – On the flip side, concerns relating to data privacy is a major concern nowadays, which is acting as a limitation for this market to grow. As the data are not being hosted locally, there are high chances of leakage of data.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Reliance Group
  • Capgemini SE
  • HCL Technologies Limited
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Sify Technologies Limited
  • IBM Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • Hitachi Ltd
  • Equinix Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Vertiv Co.
  • NTT Communications
  • Larsen & Toubro Infotech
  • Telefónica SA
  • Nlyte Software.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Data center service is an environment that provides processing, networking, and storage of data. With the move to treat data as an asset, the data services market is expected to see healthy growth. Industry automation and digital businesses are expanding and these businesses may need a huge amount of data for their business. North America being the most advanced region, data center services are in demand. However, at the same time, Asia-Pacific is also growing because of the presence of and China. These two countries are dominating the economy by a growing population.

    Data Center Services market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Data Center Services market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Data Center Services market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Data Center Services market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Data Center Services market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Data Center Services ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Data Center Services market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Data Center Services space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Data Center Services market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Data Center Services Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Data Center Services Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Data Center Services market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Data Center Services market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Data Center Services market trends that influence the global Data Center Services market

    By sambit

    Related Post

