“Data Center Services Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Data Center Services market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245218

Key Market Trends:

Cloud and Hosting is Expected to Capture a Major Share in the Data Center Services Market

– Currently, with fresh data being generated at a fast pace over time, the intelligence from data becomes even harder to capture in a timely manner. New digital landscapes, such as smart cities and intelligent buildings, are offering more data readily available.

– Moreover, public cloud is increasing because of lower costs and low maintenance associated with it. The data can be accessed at any time and on any device. This is helping small- and medium-sized businesses to grow tightly, controlling their costs by paying for the infrastructure only based on their needs.

– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the data center services market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and it is likely to boost the growth of public cloud-based data centers. The IT industry dominates the Indian market, as the largest private sector employer in the country, where data centers are widely used, thereby, propelling the market growth.

– The Government of has extended tax holidays to the IT sector for software technology parks of (STPI) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Furthermore, is providing procedural ease and single window clearance for setting up facilities. The government of is setting up a USD 745.82 million fund for realizing the potential sectors.

– Moreover, China has also witnessed a rise in its hyper-scale platforms, owing to which providing data center services for Chinese hyper-scale platforms has become necessary.

Market Overview:

The global data center services market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.69%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Business leaders are facing an influx of data, and thus, they are under pressure to manage all business-critical data, along with the constant need to outpace their competitors.

– The emerging cloud technology in data centers is one of the key factors driving the demand for data center systems and technology, thereby, fueling the market growth. Cloud technology is more flexible, because it can be accessed with different devices and it is easy to recover the lost data. At the same time, cloud computing offers high speed, which helps the other businesses to grow.

– The increase in demand for online retail or e-commerce has acted as a catalyst for the data center industry. Customers want more personalized data and for this data center, services are very helpful. They help in storing and analyzing the data.

– On the flip side, concerns relating to data privacy is a major concern nowadays, which is acting as a limitation for this market to grow. As the data are not being hosted locally, there are high chances of leakage of data. Key Manufacturers Like

Fujitsu Ltd

Reliance Group

Capgemini SE

HCL Technologies Limited

Nokia Corporation

Sify Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Ltd

Equinix Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

NTT Communications

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Telefónica SA