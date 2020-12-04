Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Data Center Colocation Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

Data Center Colocation

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Data Center Colocation market” and its expanding nature. The Data Center Colocation market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The data center colocation market was valued at USD 28.30 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 52.54 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024)
  • – Increasing generation of data has raised the demand for data centers globally. It is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 Zettabytes per year in 2016, according to the Cisco Systems. The single largest driver of such expansion in the data center capacity is the demand generated by the cloud services providers and the IT industry.
  • – It is estimated that there is an increase of 35% in data generated every year, globally, which has resulted in many organizations, doubling their on-premises storage over a three-year period interval.
  • – With the advent of colocation services, it has become an attractive solution to many small-scale and hyper-scale players equally, as it allows organizations to address their storage issues without substantial upfront costs. Globally, North America and Asia-Pacific are the largest markets for collocation industry, responsible for over 78% of the industry’s capacity.
  • – However, owing to the increasing demand from the hyper-scale vendors in the region, is increasingly turning into a primary hotspot for the colocation industry. It is estimated that the region’s colocation footprint is expected to dominate the global market, with over 2148 facilities across the region, most of them concentrated in demand zones, such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, , and Denmark. With the increasing number of investments into the region, it is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets over the forecast period.

    Key Manufacturers

  • IBM Corporation
  • NTT Communications
  • Terremark Worldwide Inc., (Verizon)
  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • SoftBank Group Corporation
  • Tata Communications
  • China Telecom Corporation Limited
  • British Telecommunications PLC
  • KT Corporation
  • AT&T Inc.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Data Center Colocation market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Data Center Colocation market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Data Center Colocation market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Colocation is a data center facility, where a corporation can rent space for servers and other computing hardware. Data center colocation is being used in wholesale colocation and retail colocation. Based upon the need, it is being used in various industries like BFSI, manufacturing, energy, among others.

    TOC of Data Center Colocation Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Data Center Colocation market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Data Center Colocation Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Data Center Colocation market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Data Center Colocation market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Data Center Colocation market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Data Center Colocation market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Data Center Colocation market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Healthcare Sector to register the Fastest Growth Rate

    – Data in the healthcare industry is increasing with the latest digital innovations in technologies for various domains. Many healthcare departments are collecting data from clinical trials and several outpatient records, to analyze such data and derive meaningful analysis from such data.
    – However, most of the hospitals involved in such data collections are not equipped with relevant infrastructure. Increasing regulations on data acquisition and records, especially the ones related to clinical trials are drawing several healthcare clients toward datacenters.
    – Furthermore, several government initiatives taken up globally are expected to boost the colocation market. For instance, in China, the country’s government has pledged to create an industrial scale of medical services by 2020. The increasing generation of data in the healthcare sector is driving the requirement of data centers.

    Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace

    – Asia-Pacific is a hub for major IT outsourcing destinations for the major market players, across the industry verticals. Power, space, and IP transit cost more in China, emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center.
    – China has 50 internet users per 100 people, indicating the scope for immense development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers and 52 cloud service providers. Japan has 93 internet users per 100 people, showing high internet literacy in Japan.
    – Japan has a high density of colocation, owing to such generation of data. Digital Realty has launched its first data center in Japan, named ‘Digital Osaka 1’, indicating increasing investment in the region. Singapore is considered one of the largest shipping ports in the world, ensuring connectivity. With its stable government committed to driving prosperity through economic development and innovation, Singapore continues to attract major investments from the technology industry.

    Study objectives of Data Center Colocation Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Data Center Colocation market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Data Center Colocation market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Data Center Colocation market trends that influence the global Data Center Colocation market

    Detailed TOC of Data Center Colocation Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Reduction in Capital and Overall Costs
    4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud and IoT Center
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Requirement of Skilled IT Staffing
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Solution Type
    5.1.1 Wholesale colocation
    5.1.2 Retail colocation
    5.2 By Organization Size
    5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
    5.2.2 Large Enterprises
    5.3 By End-user Vertical
    5.3.1 Banking and Financial Services
    5.3.2 Manufacturing
    5.3.3 IT and Telecom
    5.3.4 Energy
    5.3.5 Healthcare
    5.3.6 Government
    5.3.7 Entertainment and Media
    5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.2
    5.4.2.1 UK
    5.4.2.2 Germany
    5.4.2.3
    5.4.2.4 Denmark
    5.4.2.5 Rest of
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Singapore
    5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 IBM Corporation
    6.1.2 NTT Communications
    6.1.3 Terremark Worldwide Inc., (Verizon)
    6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd
    6.1.5 SoftBank Group Corporation
    6.1.6 Tata Communications
    6.1.7 China Telecom Corporation Limited
    6.1.8 British Telecommunications PLC
    6.1.9 KT Corporation
    6.1.10 AT&T Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

