“Data Center Automation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Data Center Automation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245223
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Industry to Account for a Major Share in the Market
– Digitization has significantly increased the volume and speed of healthcare data generation. As much as 80% of data generated by the healthcare industry is likely to be in the cloud by 2020. According to Oxford Economics, the healthcare organizations are expected to invest in Big Data and analytics (76%), cloud technology (65%), mobile (50%), and security (48%) in the next two years. As digital transformation becomes a mainstream technology in the healthcare sector, the scope for automation is expected to increase substantially.
– The increasing use of online Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and e-prescriptions is further increasing the storage demands among healthcare providers, leading to investing in data centers. For instance, in June 2018, China’s Guizhou province launched the first of the five healthcare data centers, with an aim to set up a national healthcare data network. Also, in the United States, the growth in e-prescriptions along with EHRs is contributing to the market growth.
– Moreover, the regulatory compliances, like HIPPA and an data privacy acts, make it even more complicated to handle, considering the increasing reliance on IT and storage hardware. With automation healthcare, IT teams can be compliant with network policies as the human errors that lead to compliance gap are avoided.
North America to Lead the Market
– The expansion of mobile broadband, as well as the increasing adoption of Big Data analytics and cloud computing are driving the demand for new data center infrastructures. North America, comprising of a considerable amount of data centers in 2017 (almost 600 data center operators) and a large number of enterprises switching from hardware to software-based services is estimated to be a significant market for data center automation.
– As of 2017, the accounted for almost 45% of the global cloud and internet data centers, according to CNNIC. The data centers in the region are highly being regulated by the government bodies.
– Initiatives, like the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) by the federal government, aim to encourage the data center operators to consolidate the inefficient infrastructure, optimize existing facilities, achieve cost savings, and transition to a more efficient infrastructure. The intention of the initiative is to reduce the costs of physical data centers by a minimum of 25% by the end of the fiscal year 2018.
– This is projected to fuel the utilization of data centers and the need for automation, thus, propelling the market growth in the region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Data Center Automation market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Data Center Automation market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Data Center Automation market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245223
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Data Center Automation market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Data Center Automation market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Data Center Automation ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Data Center Automation market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Data Center Automation space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Data Center Automation market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Data Center Automation Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245223
Study objectives of Data Center Automation Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Data Center Automation market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Data Center Automation market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Data Center Automation market trends that influence the global Data Center Automation market
Detailed TOC of Data Center Automation Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in Cloud Computing and Online Applications
4.3.2 Energy and Cost Efficiency Concerns
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Limitation in Storage to Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Server
5.1.2 Database
5.1.3 Network
5.1.4 Other Solutions
5.2 By Data Center Type
5.2.1 Tier 1
5.2.2 Tier 2
5.2.3 Tier 3
5.2.4 Tier 4
5.3 By Deployment Mode
5.3.1 On-premise
5.3.2 Cloud
5.4 By End-user Vertical
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Healthcare
5.4.3 Retail
5.4.4 Manufacturing
5.4.5 IT and Telecom
5.4.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Rest of
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 BMC Software Inc.
6.1.3 EntIT Software LLC
6.1.4 ABB Limited
6.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.6 Dell Inc.
6.1.7 Oracle Corporation
6.1.8 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.10 VMware Inc.
6.1.11 Brocade Communications Systems
6.1.12 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.1.13 Service Now Inc.
6.1.14 Chef Software Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245223
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Global Benzalkonium Bromide Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024
Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Size, Status Report 2020 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026
Global Public Building Shade Systems Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments
Pneumatic Structural Systems Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast To 2026
Global Samarium Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024
Isophorone Diamine Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024
Global Corrugated Plastic Board Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024
Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024
Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2025
Global Bas Relief Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
Chloroacetophenone Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2025 Analysis
Platinum Target Market provides an in-depth insight of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2025
Global In-Situ Hybridization Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026
Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Demand & Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast to 2026
Solvent Recovery Equipment Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024