Smart city stands for a city that provides core infrastructure and gives a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment along with application of ‘smart’ solutions. Investments in human and modern ICT correspondence framework fuel reasonable monetary advancement and a high caliber of life in smart cities with an insightful administration of common assets, through participatory activity.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Smart Cities market is categorized on the basis of type, application and geography. Based on type, this market has been segmented into solution and service. Application segment is categorized as government & education, transportation, infrastructure, energy, security & disaster management and healthcare. Growing energy consumption and requirement to achieve optimum energy use during peak hours will act as drivers for this market whereas absence or lack of robust telecom and networking infrastructure in developing economies will restrain the market growth for smart cities.

APAC is one of the largest market shares holding region in 2019 and will also be one of the major growing region during current forecast period because of increasing customer awareness and developing technology hubs across major countries, such as China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, India, and Australia.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Smart Cities market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Smart Cities market globally.

Some of the crucial players operating in the Smart Cities market are as follows:

• Alstom SA

• General Electric Company

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Accenture plc

• Siemens AG

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• SAP SE

• ABB Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

Key Target Audience

• Telecom Service Providers

• Technology investors, Research and Consulting Firms

• Networking Solution Providers

• System Integrators

• Government bodies, such as regulating authorities, Municipal Authorities and policy makers

• Investors and Venture Capitalist

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Smart Cities market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2016

• Estimated year-2017

• Forecast year- 2017 to 2026

Scope of the report:

This research report segments the Smart Cities market based on type, application and geography.

Smart Cities Market, By Type

• Smart Cities Solutions

• Smart Cities Services

Smart Cities Market, By Application

• Healthcare

• Infrastructure

• Energy

• Transportation

• Security & Disaster Management

• Government & Education

Smart Cities Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Regional Analysis

• Breakdown of the North America Smart Cities market

• Breakdown of the Europe Smart Cities market

• Breakdown of the Asia Pacific Smart Cities market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Smart Cities market

• Breakdown of the Latin America Smart Cities market

