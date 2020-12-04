“Cyber Security Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cyber Security market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace and Defense Segment is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth
– Airplane navigation and guidance systems can be highly susceptible to cyber-attacks, which can have widespread ramifications. Hence, the computers and networks for all the ground and air-borne operations need strong security infrastructure.
– The increasing adoption of machine-to-machine technologies (M2M) in the aerospace domain and the focus of the governments on cyber security to counter cyber terrorism has driven the growth of the cyber security market in this sector immensely for the past few years.
– The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) has long focused on promoting policies that strengthen the aerospace and defense industry and convening the crucial conversations on these same policies and issues with key stakeholders across the public and private sectors. Therefore, organizations are expected to install robust and critical infrastructure to deal with cyber security issues.
– Defense companies, such as BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Finmeccanica S.p.A., are engaged in developing cyber security solutions in the defense industry, especially in developing network security solutions and software, to prevent cyber-attacks on military software systems, proving the increasing demand from the sector.
North America to Account for the Largest Market Share
– North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for cyber security solutions, over the forecast period. The strong presence of several market incumbents, coupled with recent security threats in the region, are expected to drive the adoption of these solutions further.
– Owing to the increasing cyber incidents in the country, the government is significantly investing in dealing with these cyber attacks. According to the recent annual budget plans of the Trump government, the US government has earmarked more than USD 19 billion for cyber security related initiatives. This was majorly due to the increasing number of cyber attacks in the nation.
– Also, the National Institute of Cybersecurity Careers and Studies (NICCS) has been playing a proactive role in increasing awareness, by providing training programs to the stakeholders.
– Furthermore, in terms of private companies, major technological giants, such as Microsoft Corp. and IBM, have been investing heavily on their cyber security R&D initiatives in a bid to keep up with the heterogeneous nature of the cyber threats.
Study objectives of Cyber Security Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cyber Security market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cyber Security market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Cyber Security market trends that influence the global Cyber Security market
Detailed TOC of Cyber Security Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing M2M/IoT Connections
5.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Cyber Attacks
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Cyber Security Professionals
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rise In Trend For IOT, BYOD, Artificial Intelligence, And Machine Learning In Cyber Security
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Security
6.1.1 Network Security
6.1.2 Cloud Security
6.1.3 Application Security
6.1.4 End-point Security
6.1.5 Wireless Network Security
6.1.6 Other Types of Security
6.2 By Solution
6.2.1 Threat Intelligence and Response
6.2.2 Identity and Access Management
6.2.3 Data Loss Prevention
6.2.4 Threat Mitigation
6.2.5 Security and Vulnerability Management
6.2.6 Intrusion Prevention System
6.2.7 Unified Threat Management
6.2.8 Enterprise Risk and Compliance
6.2.9 Managed Security
6.2.10 Professional Services
6.3 By Deployment
6.3.1 On-cloud
6.3.2 On-premise
6.4 By Industry
6.4.1 Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence
6.4.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
6.4.3 Healthcare
6.4.4 Manufacturing
6.4.5 Retail
6.4.6 Public Utility
6.4.7 IT and Telecommunication
6.4.8 Other Industries
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.1.1 US
6.5.1.2 Canada
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.2.1 UK
6.5.2.2 Germany
6.5.2.3 France
6.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.3.1 China
6.5.3.2 Japan
6.5.3.3 India
6.5.3.4 South Korea
6.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.4.1 Brazil
6.5.4.2 Argentina
6.5.4.3 Mexico
6.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6.5.5.1 UAE
6.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
6.5.5.3 South Africa
6.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 IBM Corporation
7.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
7.1.3 Dell Inc.
7.1.4 Root9B LLC
7.1.5 Herjavec Group
7.1.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
7.1.7 Palo Alto Networks
7.1.8 Symantec Corp
7.1.9 Trend Micro, Inc.
7.1.10 Fortinet, Inc.
7.1.11 FireEye, Inc.
7.1.12 ProofPoint, Inc.
7.1.13 Imperva, Inc.
7.1.14 CyberArk Software, Ltd
7.1.15 AVG Technologies
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
