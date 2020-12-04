The report focuses on the favorable Global “Containerized Data Center market” and its expanding nature. The Containerized Data Center market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Containerized Data Center market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Containerized Data Center market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Containerized Data Center market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Containerized Data Center Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Containerized Data Center market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Mobility and Scalability Solutions is Driving the Market Growth

-For more than 40% of organizations, scalability was one of the top challenges faced. Scalability provides the users with the building blocks to add capacity to their systems, in timely intervals and pay-as-you-grow. This capacity-on-demand approach allows organizations to meet the fluctuating demands quickly.

-It also helps manage capital expenditure costs and maintain higher operating efficiencies. This enables organizations to adopt new technologies with a forecast of very few months in advance, instead of years of planning.

-Building a data center environment doesn’t just depend on the scaling ability. Better results will be obtained when the data center is agile and scalable. Many new companies deploying data center strategies are starting with these systems to experiment and explore the potential.

-As the use of data centers in organizations is increasing significantly, easy scalability provided by adding additional blocks and easy plugin capabilities are supporting the market growth. The markets, such as Brazil and India, that are experiencing high growth and penetration, are looking for scalable solutions.

North America to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Containerized Data Center Market

– North America is one of the first regions to adopt these systems, with many companies in the region deploying these data centers in the United States. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which were the first companies to deploy this technology, established containerized data centers in the United States.

– Many major players in the market, including IBM, HPE, and Cisco, have focused on the United States. Thus, the penetration of containerized data centers in North America has been strong over the past few years.

– The high technology awareness and focus on cost-effective scaling have driven the market growth in the United States. Many companies in the data center industry have entered the US containerized data center market and expanded globally.

– However, the North American market is retreating, with many consumers moving toward modular data centers. North American consumers are demanding higher flexibility and increased customization. With the containerized data centers offering limited flexibility, the demand for modular data centers has been high.

Detailed TOC of Containerized Data Center Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Portability and Increasing Demand for Scalable Data Center Solutions

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Limited Computing Performance

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ownership Type

5.1.1 Purchase

5.1.2 Lease

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 Education

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Defense

5.2.7 Entertainment and Media

5.2.8 Other End Users (Industrial, Energy)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Dell Inc.

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Huawei Technologies

6.1.6 Emerson Network Power(Emerson Electric Co.)

6.1.7 Schneider Electric SE (acquired AST Modular)

6.1.8 Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

