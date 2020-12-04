Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Dec 4, 2020

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

– Single sign-on (SSO) is the most recent innovation in identity access management. The compact and highly flexible nature of this solution is attracting a wide range of end users, ranging from IT companies to the manufacturing sector.
– In the case of federated provisioning, the solution is a mix of two separate systems called federated identity and provisioning. Federated identity refers to the standards by which identity management responsibilities can be shared between various policy domains, while provisioning is the automation of all the lifecycle steps required to manage user or system access entitlements.
– The capability of retaining in-house control of user accounts, while leveraging cloud applications and data is the significant advantage that the federated provisioning solutions offer and are driving the immense growth of these solutions in the market.
– Furthermore, the increasing number of social engineering attacks and identity thefts is driving the growth of both single sign-on and federated provisioning in common, especially in the developed countries of North America and .

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Most of the cloud advanced organizations in the world are from the North American region, along with the high number of startups (whose most preferred mode of deployment of a solution is cloud).
– Along with the highest adoption of cloud-based software services, it is also reported by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) that North American region is very pro-active and committed toward cybersecurity.
– Moreover, benefits, like reduced CAPEX and faster rollouts of updates, are some of the major reason for the adoption of cloud-based identity management solutions in the North American region.
– Major adoption of cloud-based IAM in the region is seen in the BFSI sector, and it may continue to rise, as the credit card frauds and breaches accounted for a major share in total number of identity thefts, as reported by the US consumer sentinel network.

Market Overview:

  • The cloud identity and access management software market was valued at USD 2,463.21 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6843.23 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.77% over the forecast period (2019-2024).
  • – Cloud identity and access management (IAM) technology is used to initiate, capture, record, and manage multiple user identities and their access permissions. All users are authenticated, authorized, and evaluated, according to the company policies and their respective roles.
  • – Cloud technology is changing the way businesses work, driven by the cost efficiencies and economies of scale. However, lack of proper security measures can undermine the benefits of cloud computing. This calls for a fundamental need for security solutions, including security for identity-related crimes, and hence, drives the market for cloud identity and access management.
  • – Among the types of cloud deployment being used in the market, public cloud accounted for the largest market share, owing to their increased adoption across different verticals. However, hybrid cloud deployment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, because of growing adoption among small- and medium-sized enterprises.
  • – Increasing penetration of mobiles and tablets has enabled employees to connect to the enterprise network through their mobiles and laptops. Instead of using their old office desktops, employees like to use their own devices in enterprises, which increases the need for cloud identity and access management software, and hence drives the market studied.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Cyberark Software Ltd
  • CA Technologies
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Okta Inc.
  • Centrify Corporation
  • Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc.
  • Auth0 Inc.
  • Dell Technologies.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The cloud identity and access management market includes cloud-based identity and access management solutions, which include the software that are deployed on cloud and used for preventing identity threats in an enterprise. The end-user verticals include IT and telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail, and education.

    Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Cloud Identity and Access Management Software space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market trends that influence the global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market

    Detailed TOC of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Related Costs
    4.3.2 Increasing Trend of Using BYODs in Enterprises
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Vulnerability of Cloud-based Applications to Cyber Risks
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

    6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    6.1 By Size of Organization
    6.1.1 SMEs
    6.1.2 Large Organization
    6.2 By Type of Solution
    6.2.1 Audit, Compliance, and Governance
    6.2.2 Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning
    6.2.3 Privileged Access Management
    6.2.4 Directory Service
    6.2.5 Other Types of Solution
    6.3 By Type of Deployment
    6.3.1 Public
    6.3.2 Private
    6.3.3 Hybrid
    6.4 By End-user Vertical
    6.4.1 IT and Telecommunication
    6.4.2 BFSI
    6.4.3 Healthcare
    6.4.4 Entertainment and Media
    6.4.5 Retail
    6.4.6 Education
    6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
    6.5 Geography
    6.5.1 North America
    6.5.2
    6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    6.5.4 Latin America
    6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 Company Profiles
    7.1.1 Cyberark Software Ltd
    7.1.2 CA Technologies
    7.1.3 IBM Corporation
    7.1.4 Microsoft Corporation
    7.1.5 Oracle Corporation
    7.1.6 Okta Inc.
    7.1.7 Centrify Corporation
    7.1.8 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc.
    7.1.9 Auth0 Inc.
    7.1.10 Dell Technologies

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

