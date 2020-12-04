“Application Infrastructure Middleware Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Application Infrastructure Middleware market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Deployment Mode is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The robust rate of the adoption of cloud services is creating an integration challenge for enterprises using older on-premise services, such as enterprise service bus (ESBs) and BPMs, as they were not designed to handle cloud integration.

– Cloud-based solutions are being offered with the provisions of multi-tenancy, such that the solution can cater to different individuals or departments (such as finance, marketing, and operations). This is reducing infrastructure and administrative costs, during integration.

– The traditional middleware solutions are reported to be quite slow and complex, for these ad hoc integration projects. The simplicity, flexibility, and real-time capabilities of cloud solutions are the major drivers of adoption of these solutions, by CIOs (Chief Information Officers) of large enterprises.

– However, among large enterprises, the departments are now being empowered to purchase, install, and utilize their own software on an ad hoc basis, especially in the case of SaaS solutions. This often requires real-time integration.

– SaaS integrations use lightweight connectors, such as JSON and API. In line with this factor, several on-premise solution providers are now utilizing the same lightweight web service protocols.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– North America is expected to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period, as it is experiencing a once-in-a-decade shift on the technological front. Moreover, a majority of the organizations have migrated the business critical infrastructure to the cloud, owing to the penetration of hybrid IT.

– World West Technologies Inc., the Canadian-based developer of enterprise integration middleware, is set to design a Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP) contract to deploy its software, Mobius, to BC Clinical and Support Services (BCCSS) for use in system improvements for BC’s healthcare system.

– As this technology aims to interconnect the multitude of disparate British Columbia healthcare systems, further incorporation in other states is poised to drive the demand for application infrastructure middleware in healthcare.

– Banks in Canada too are deploying innovative ways for clients to make payments through their mobile devices, as the Royal Bank of Canada also introduced payment mode through Siri on iPhone and iPad.

– In an announcement in 2018, the Ministry of Public Services and Procurement and minister responsible for Shared Services Canada stated that SSC would offer public cloud computing services for the government of Canada.

Health Canada has undertaken an initiative for a more targeted pre-market review of digital health technologies, to push toward rapidly changing technologies in digital health, and to respond to fast innovation cycles. A further growth in healthcare spending in upcoming years is expected to push the e-health incorporation in the healthcare sector.

Market Overview:

The application infrastructure middleware market was valued at USD 29.38 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD44.54 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The application infrastructure middleware market has been buoyed by the wider technology trends, including migration to cloud platforms and services, higher demand for near-real-time data and analytics, a shift toward an API economy, a rapid increase of Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, and the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI).

– A new approach to application infrastructure is the way foundation organizations build their digital initiatives upon, and therefore, the robust demand in the AIM market is a testament to the occurrence of digitalization. The more companies move toward digital business models, the greater the need for modern application infrastructure to connect data, software, users, and hardware in ways that deliver new digital services or products.

– The market demand in the region continues to be the strongest among enterprises, buoyed by the increasing adoption of multi-cloud architectures to support a range of mission-critical workloads, which are now becoming the norm. Furthermore, the demand for platform as a service (PaaS), low-latency messaging, complex event processing, and in-memory data grids have buoyed the market demand.

– However, a major challenge to the market growth has been the presence of open-source software, coupled with the failure of large vendors to deliver PaaS offerings that meet the growing appetite for cloud-based automation. Key Manufacturers Like

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Software AG

Red Hat, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Unisys Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.