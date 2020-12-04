“Sports Analytics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sports Analytics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Football Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
Growing fan-base and an increasing need for media and sponsor engagement are further creating a need for sports analytics solutions to be deployed in the industry, in order to capitalize on potential business opportunities in the market. Football accounts for the largest share in the sports analytics market, owing to increased attendance for football leagues, such as UEFA Champions League, MLS, EPL, and ISL.There are more than 100 match-specific statistic categories, for instance, shots, goals, assists, yellow and red cards, won and lost duels, and some lesser-known categories, such as accurate corners into box, effective blocked cross, or accurate keeper throws. This type of analytics is useful for clubs, when scouting, to roster development decisions.
– The increasing number of spectators is linked with the performance of the teams, which marks the need to manage several aspects of the latter. This subsequently demands player analysis, team performance analysis, and player fitness assessment, resulting in the sports analytics market’s growth.
– Another pioneer in sports analytics is the advent of wearable tracking devices, known for their sophisticated performance monitoring that incorporate advanced GPS tracking, along with heart rate. The combined group of GPSport, which was acquired by Catapult Sportsnow, dominates this segment, primarily associated with more than 450 teams worldwide, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, and the Brazilian national team.
– All these tracking devices are a part of the electronic performance and tracking system (EPTS) category. Until mid-2015, football players were allowed to wear them only during training.
– However, FIFA, the international governing body of football, issued a memorandum announcing the approval of wearable electronic performance and tracking systems in matches on a condition that the information is not available to coaches during the match. In addition, FIFA relies on a visual-tracking technology called Matrics to provide extensive data in real time. It constitutes on-site heat map, passes completed, and distance covered by each player during the duration of the fixture.
– Furthermore, teams and clubs partnering with analytics companies is the major trend in the market. For instance, many football leagues and clubs have collaborated with Opta, the leading provider of football sports data. Opta’s analytics are expected to determine every single action of a player in a specific zone on the field, regardless of whether a player has a ball or not.
North America is Expected to Have Largest Market Share
– North America has the highest integration of sports analytics systems, owing to early incorporation and higher revenues associated with the sports industry in the region. Their usage is also driven by the fact that the teams in the region are high value organizations, with huge investments. This requires them to have a regulated business operations based on robust insight, which is provided by the sports analytics systems.
– The North American market is extremely mature. However, the market is expected to witness further growth, due to the increasing incorporation of technology and low penetration in certain sports. In North America, the majority of the teams in Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association are employing these systems, and there remains a substantial market to be tapped in other sports, such as the national football and hockey leagues.
– The competition for user attention among various sports is pushing different sports leagues to incorporate technology that has advanced features and include fan engagement systems, thus creating a demand for the sports analytics systems.The US sports analytics market is considered to be leading, mainly due to the presence of major vendors in the country. In recent years, the US sports analytics market witnessed an increase in the number of mobile and cloud solution providers.
