Global Curved Televisions Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Introduction:

Today, Television has become an imperative means of entertainment and education in every home, institutions and businesses globally. Consumer expectations are now increasing for better features and most importantly for better image quality. The demand for innovative & advanced technologies in televisions and changing customer philosophies towards better image quality, size and features about televisions are key drivers for growth of the global Curved Televisions. In addition, durability of curved televisions, environment-friendly technology, and efficient consumption of energy by curved televisions are some major factors contributing to growth of the global Curved Televisions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, high cost of curved display televisions is a key restraint for growth of the global curved display televisions market. In addition, increase in R&D as well as investments by major players into alternative television technologies such as OLED televisions (organic LED) and increase in customer expectations from curved televisions owing to the high cost, are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global Curved Televisions.

The idea behind concept of curved TV:

The idea is that by curving the image slightly forward, the world you’re watching seems to ‘wrap around’ you more, entering slightly more into your peripheral vision and thus drawing you deeper into the world you’re watching. The main privilege was that a curved screen is a more natural shape to take advantage of our round eyes’ peripheral vision, which should mean curved TVs allow for a more immersive experience, as the curve should make them fill more of our field of view. They’re also supposed to give a wider viewing angle.

The sense of ‘depth’ is enhanced:

One of the most common responses from people watching a curved screen for the first time is that it appeared like 3D, even when the source provided is only 2D. This is because curving the edges of the image towards the viewer, enhances the visual sensitivity. One of the major player, Samsung underlines this by applying depth enhancement processing to its curved TVs that adjusts the contrast of different parts of the image to enhance the sense of field depth.

Global Curved Televisions Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global Curved Televisions Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region:

Global Curved Televisions segmentation by Screen Size Segment:

• Large-sized Curved Televisions

• Mid-sized Curved Televisions

• Small-sized Curved Televisions

Global Curved Televisions segmentation End User Segment:

• Commercial

• Institutional

• Residential

The global Curved Televisions can be segmented on the basis of screen size into large, medium and small screen televisions. The market can also be segmented according to the end user segment into commercial, institutional and residential users. Manufacturers are expected to focus on the untapped residential Curved Televisions to gain a competitive advantage whereas residential segments contributes the largest share of US$ XX Bn in the market growth.

Global Curved Televisions Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Curved Televisions Market Regional analysis:

Currently, the market in North America dominates the market with revenue of US$ XX Bn in 2018 and has lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period, considering advancement and top key players based in US and Canada are investing huge in the market, with the expected of CAGR XX%. In the recent times, North America experiences the increased adoption of curved televisions by the general population and stands as the second-largest market followed by Asia Pacific. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness relatively high growth by the end of forecast period with the anticipated CAGR of XX%, owing to presence of major market players in the region. In terms of revenue, Europe is also expected to be the major contributors to the market with value share of US$ XX Bn and expected to maintain CAGR of XX% due to the increase in the demand of customized solutions for television screens.

Global Curved Televisions Market competitive landscape:

The Global Curved Televisions Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Curved Televisions Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Curved Televisions Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Curved Televisions Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Curved Televisions Market Company Profiles –

The Global Curved Televisions Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Curved Televisions Market. Some of the major players operating in the Global Curved Televisions Market, analyzed in the report are:

• LG Electronics Inc.,

• Haier Group,

• Sony Corporation,

• Sichuan Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Curved Televisions Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Curved Televisions Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Curved Televisions Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Curved Televisions Market make the report investor’s guide.

