The report focuses on the favorable Global “Security Analytics market” and its expanding nature. The Security Analytics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Security Analytics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Security Analytics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Security Analytics market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Network Security Analytics to Account for Significant Share

Network security applications are the largest source of demand for security analytics solutions globally. Security analysis, unlike other more well-behaved problem domains, does not naturally lend itself to statistical analysis. In most of the cases, programmers do not have the basic data that enable them to fabricate an accurate analytical engine.

Further, given the tendency of attackers to constantly adapt to changes, makes fabrication of network security analytics solutions an almost impossible task to the programmers. Also, In recent times, there have been many cases of network and web-app security failures that brought catastrophic damage to several large enterprises and governments globally.

Further, as the traditional network security analytics solutions based on the Bayesian probability theory, that states it’s possible to predict with high accuracy the likelihood of something happening by capturing every element of a problem and calculates possible outcomes mathematically, are being replaced with machine learning algorithms, due to this network security analytics solutions are getting more reliable.

Bayesian models have domain conceptual alignment and ability to reason on incomplete data, while machine learning has the sheer power and ability to cope with massive quantities of data required by modern networks, that are spreading beyond traditional applications.

North America to Account for Major Share

The Kaspersky Lab 2018 B2B Survey indicated that in North America, the average cost of a data breach for an enterprise reached USD 1.6 million (up 23% from USD 1.3 million in 2017) on average.

North America is the most expensive location for any small- and medium-scale business (SMB) to suffer a data breach compared to other regions. SMBs in the and Canada have the highest recovery cost, at USD 149 thousand on average (up 27% from USD 117 thousand in 2017).

End-user industries in the region have been pioneers and early adopters of analytics solution to remain ahead of competitions in other regions. This has helped enterprises and SMBs create huge databases and infrastructure to support the use of security analytics in a proactive measure.

Companies, such as Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, and Securonix, a provider of SIEM and user and entity behavioral analytics, operating in North America in security analytics, announced a partnership to support the interoperability of CylancePROTECT with the new release of the Securonix Security Analytics Platform indicating the emerging trend towards cloud solution in security analytics.

