Natural Language Processing Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Dec 4, 2020

Natural Language Processing

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Natural Language Processing market” and its expanding nature. The Natural Language Processing market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The Natural Language Processing Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 22.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Over the past few years, deep learning architectures and algorithms have made impressive advances in the fields of image recognition and speech processing. The application to natural language processing (NLP) has proven to make significant contributions, yielding state-of-the-art results for some complex NLP application tasks.
  • Using the Internet and an ever-expanding means of communication, consumption, and interaction have empowered consumers. Companies have been forced to rethink their branding and business models. In today’s competitive marketplace, attracting customers from competitors requires more than the dominant product-centric or company-centric model.
  • These channels offer businesses opportunities to implement AI-powered chatbots that are proficient at dealing with inquiries. In some cases, they can even predict a customer’s next action and pre-empt inquiries with proactive communication.
  • The IIoT is driving unprecedented disruption in the industry that was hampered by a shortage of skilled workforce. The technology is also set to aid cost efficiency in the industry. Technical skills are needed to implement, develop, road map infrastructure, manage security, and capture and analyze data. Experienced developers who are well versed with styles, languages, and mechanisms of different applications are vital for the implementation of NLP. There is a lack of such trained professional across industries.
  • The transition from the existing legacy system to SaaS platforms is an expensive process, involving technical and non-technical resources and challenges. Also, the lack of understanding of cloud computing migration leads to many migration failures in achieving organization goals. These challenges of modernizing the existing legacy systems and high software migrating cost are hindering the growth of the market studied.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Google Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • 3M Company
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • NetBase Solutions Inc.
  • Verint System Inc
  • Genpact Limited
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated
  • Intel Corporation
  • Nvidia Corporation
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • AppOrchid Inc.
  • Inbenta Technologies Inc.
  • Veritone Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Rasa Technologies GmbH
  • Babylon Healthcare Services Limited
  • Klevu Oy
  • Micro Focus International PLC (HPE)

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Natural Language Processing market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Natural Language Processing market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Natural Language Processing market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Natural language processing (NLP) is a well-known artificial intelligence feature that is being implemented universally, through consumer digital assistants and chat-bots, along with commercial applications in the field of textual analysis, voice sense (speech analysis), sentimental analysis, and change impact analysis.

    TOC of Natural Language Processing Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Natural Language Processing market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Natural Language Processing Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Natural Language Processing market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Natural Language Processing market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Natural Language Processing market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Natural Language Processing market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Natural Language Processing market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Speech Analytics is expected to register a Significant Growth

    Speech analytical solutions can enable users to gain insights, to make critical business decisions, by providing more in-depth and faster analysis of voice data, with context and relevance, across multiple channels. Speech analytics solutions are gaining immense importance in enterprises across the world since the traditional text-based analytics solutions used by enterprises are no longer enough to handle complex business issues.

    Many enterprises have implemented speech analytics through a combination of internally recorded data, social media data, and external syndicated data, to create cutting-edge analytics solutions in order to gain a better understanding of their customer requirements.

    The on-premises speech analytics market is dominating, as organizations with complex IT structures requiring a high number of integrations (with other applications, such as marketing, CRM, sales support, and technical support tools) usually prefer the on-premise model to mitigate compatibility issues.

    However, growing investment in cloud technologies is estimated to shift the trend on cloud speech analytics platforms. Additionally, the on-cloud model offers automatic updates, increased scope for collaboration, and scalability benefits over other deployment models.

    North America is Expected to Have Highest Market Share

    The rising big data volume coupled with the increasing demand to enhance consumer satisfaction in the is expected to drive the NLP market growth in the country. The country is focusing on its defense sector, primarily associated with technological advancements. In September 2018, the defense advanced research projects agency (DARPA) announced to boost its investment in AI, over the next five years, worth USD 2 billion. As a result, it is likely to have a positive impact on the NLP market growth in the country over the forecast period.
    In addition, in May 2018, the and the United Kingdom launched an AI hub to innovate new disruptive technologies for security and defense applications, which would bolster the advanced utilization of NLP.
    Furthermore, the increasing demand for speech analytics in the has compelled the companies to form partnerships and offer exceptional services. For instance, in August 2018, Amazon and Microsoft launched Cortana-Alexa public preview for Windows 10 PCs and Echo speakers in the United States, which would allow the customers to have the benefits of both the assistants at the same time. Thus, it will create an enhanced customer experience with diverse added benefits, thereby, attracting more consumers, which in turn is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth in the country.

    Study objectives of Natural Language Processing Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Natural Language Processing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Natural Language Processing market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Natural Language Processing market trends that influence the global Natural Language Processing market

    Detailed TOC of Natural Language Processing Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Shifting Trend from Product-centric to Customer-centric Experience
    4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Smart Devices across Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
    4.2.3 Significant Advancement in Machine-to-Machine Communication Technology
    4.2.4 Increasing Amount of Digital Data with the Rise in Use of Smart Devices
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals Across the Industry
    4.3.2 Complexity in the Shift from Traditional to Advanced Technology, due to Fluctuating Customer Adoption Trends.
    4.3.3 Need for Effective Predictive Technologies, to Narrow the Gap between Machines and Humans
    4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Application
    5.1.1 Speech Analytics
    5.1.2 Text Analytics
    5.1.3 Sentiment Analysis
    5.1.4 Pattern and Image Recognition
    5.1.5 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
    5.1.6 Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
    5.2 By Deployment
    5.2.1 Public Cloud
    5.2.2 Private Cloud
    5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud
    5.4 By End-user Industry
    5.4.1 IT and Telecom
    5.4.2 Healthcare
    5.4.3 Retail
    5.4.4 BFSI
    5.4.5 Other End-user Industries (Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Research and Education)
    5.5 By Technology
    5.5.1 Recognition
    5.5.2 Operational
    5.5.3 Analytical
    5.6 By Services
    5.7 Geography
    5.7.1 North America
    5.7.1.1 US
    5.7.1.2 Canada
    5.7.1.3 Rest of North America
    5.7.2 Europe
    5.7.2.1 Germany
    5.7.2.2 UK
    5.7.2.3 France
    5.7.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.7.3 Asia Pacific
    5.7.3.1 India
    5.7.3.2 China
    5.7.3.3 Japan
    5.7.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
    5.7.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Google Inc.
    6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.3 3M Company
    6.1.4 SAS Institute Inc.
    6.1.5 IBM Corporation
    6.1.6 NetBase Solutions Inc.
    6.1.7 Verint System Inc
    6.1.8 Genpact Limited
    6.1.9 Adobe Systems Incorporated
    6.1.10 Intel Corporation
    6.1.11 Nvidia Corporation
    6.1.12 Amazon Web Services Inc.
    6.1.13 AppOrchid Inc.
    6.1.14 Inbenta Technologies Inc.
    6.1.15 Veritone Inc.
    6.1.16 SAP SE
    6.1.17 Salesforce.com Inc.
    6.1.18 Rasa Technologies GmbH
    6.1.19 Babylon Healthcare Services Limited
    6.1.20 Klevu Oy
    6.1.21 Micro Focus International PLC (HPE)

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

