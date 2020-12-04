“Loyalty Management Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Loyalty Management market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999690

Key Market Trends:

B2C Solution to Account for Significant Share

Loyalty management solutions are increasingly getting adopted by B2C companies, which are trying to reap the real-life benefits of customer experience management for their bottom-line and reputation simultaneously.

From gathering customer satisfaction information proactively to internal sourcing of customer experience (CX) data, loyalty management solutions can accumulate business-critical data, in order to predict and influence potential customer behavior.

Quite recently, Canadian grocer, Freson Bros., made data-driven loyalty a priority by choosing Clutch’s intelligent customer marketing platform, thereby remodeling their existing loyalty program. By using the revamped program, they are likely to be able to outline insights that is likely to help them to reward the customers in a personal and valuable manner.

The increasing penetration of smartphones in B2C loyalty programs is also forcing vendors to develop more enhanced smartphones oriented programmes. For instance, as Starbucks analyzed that mobile orders and payment represent 11% of all its transactions in the United States, it launched its mobile app for leveraging loyalty programs.

to Account for Largest Share

The has the most elevated self-reported rate of loyalty program participation in North America. Over 80% of individuals in the have enrolled with at least one loyalty program in the retail, travel, or hospitality sectors.

The conventional methods for presenting their loyalty enrollment at retail locations, for example, scanning a card in-store and lookup by telephone number or email are being re-established with the retailer’s mobile applications.

It was estimated that 25% of clients selecting loyalty programs favor the applications contrasted with other customary strategies. This is urging numerous loyalty program projects to move to mobile application platforms in the United States

More than 75% of the adults participate in customer loyalty programs, like those offered by credit card companies, hotel chains, and retailers. More than USD 50 billion worth of perceived value in reward points and miles are issued by American businesses annually.

Most of the loyalty customers in the prefer monetary benefits, such as price and value, while choosing a loyalty program. Product discounts and free shipping are the major drivers for choosing loyalty programs, for specific retailers. This creates a high need for flexible loyalty management software that can roll out special deals to loyal customers during the festive seasons or special days.

Market Overview:

The global loyalty management market was valued at USD 2617 million in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 9280 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Loyalty management is adopted by key companies across various industry verticals, whose primary focus is on client retention and further building of sustainable customer relationships.

In the United States, there are over 200 subscription video-on-demand platforms, and in order to set themselves apart, these companies are turning to unique loyalty rewards programs.

In a shift from product-centric strategies, businesses across major industry verticals are gradually shifting toward customer-centric approaches. It has been observed that, regardless of time, creating customer value and putting customers first beyond a simple customer focus generates the greatest and lasting business value. As loyalty management revolves around pleasing/rewarding an organization’s repeat customers, developing customer-centric strategies have become necessary to keep the customer retention rate high, thus driving the demand for loyalty management programs.

Lack of awareness about loyalty programs can hinder the growth of the loyalty management market. The market studied is observing lucrative growth in double digits, owing to widespread adoption across industry verticals, and the client retention policies incorporated by various organizations in these verticals. Key Manufacturers Like

Aimia Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Comarch SA

SAP SE

Epsilon Data Management LLC

Fidelity Information Services Inc.

TIBCO Software

Martiz Holdings Inc.