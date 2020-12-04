Global Telecom Tower Power System Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 14.02% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Telecom tower power systems are used to offer power backup in case of power interruptions. Lead-acid batteries, diesel gen-sets, and solar power systems are the most common types of power equipment deployed in telecommunication towers.

The development of the global telecom part is booming the interest in telecom tower control frameworks. Governments in quick developing countries are making huge ventures to improve the telecommunication foundation, which is bringing about the establishment of the telecom tower at scale. Also, expanded events towards improving telecom administrations are additionally giving a catalyst to the market on a global level.

The developing web entrance in the area is needful the establishment of a higher number of telecom towers. Proximate strategy creators are propelling activities to improve the network in remote and provincial regions, which is also supporting market development. However, high deployment and operational cost is a major factor anticipated to hinder the growth of the global market to a certain extent. The report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the Telecom Tower Power System Market.

Annually, 120,000 new base stations are used servicing 400 million new mobile subscribers around the globe. Remote regions of India frequently rely on inefficient diesel generators for power, which considerably grow the carbon footprint. Operational rates in remote areas are aggravated more because of transportation difficulties and the fact that diesel costs have increased by 100 % since 2015. It is projected that deregulation of diesel prices if continued with current regulatory costs, tax structure and marketing margin, would result in a rise in diesel price further in future. On the other hand, energy costs could constitute more than 90 % of the price of operating telecom towers, everything else being constant. Therefore, to curb the power issues & to reduce carbon emissions, it has become vital for the telecom industries to evaluate all other options.

Indian Independent Tower Industry Market share (in %)

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the telecom tower power systems market size. Based on component, the batteries segment holds the largest market share with a valuation of US$ X8 million in 2019, during the forecast period; the segment is expected to increase at CAGR of XX.30%. Batteries are a must-have component in the system of telecom tower power as they are the backup power support in the lack of AC supply.

In 2019, the APAC commanded the largest share of the telecom tower power system market and stood at a valuation of US$ XX.76 Million. Advancement in the telecom industry in countries like India and China is reflecting favorably on the telecom tower power system market in Asia. Also, there has been a substantial growth is user-base of 3G/4G network.

North America holds the second-largest market for telecom tower power system. The extensive government investments to develop the telecom industry in Europe are supporting the telecom power systems market growth. Such as, in 2019, the U.K. government allotted US$ XX.35 Bn. to develop 5G network for rural areas. The developing deployment of radio equipment and growing mobile coverage are enabling the need for efficient power systems.

The MMR research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global telecom tower power system market. For instance, ABB Ltd is currently prominent as the global telecom tower power system market. The company has a wide product portfolio dedicated to a wide range of power system applications used in telecom towers. ABB operates across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and MEA.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Telecom Tower Power System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Telecom Tower Power System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Telecom Tower Power System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Telecom Tower Power System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Telecom Tower Power System Market

Global Telecom Tower Power System Market, By Type

• On-grid

• Off-Grid.

Global Telecom Tower Power System Market, By Power Source

• Diesel Diesel-Solar

• Diesel-Battery

• Diesel-Wind

Global Telecom Tower Power System Market, By Component

• Rectifiers

• Batteries

• Controllers

• Inverters

• Power Distribution Unit

• Generator

• Other

Global Telecom Tower Power System Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Telecom Tower Power System Market

• American Tower Corporation

• Bharti Infratel Ltd.

• GTL Infrastructure Ltd

• Indus Towers Ltd.

• Eaton Towers Limited

• Reliance Infratel Limited

• Emerson Network Power, Inc.

• SBA

• Viom Networks Limited

• Crown Castle International Corporation

• GE Energy Infrastructure.

• ABB ltd.

• Schneider Electric

• Delta Electronics Inc.

• Vertiv

• STMicroelectronics NV

• Huawei Technologies

• BSNL

