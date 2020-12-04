Microfluidics Device Market was valued at USD 8.25 billion in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Microfluidic devices exploit the physical and chemical properties of liquids and gases at the microscopic scale. It offers many advantages over conventional sized systems. It helps to perform many operations at the same time because of their compact size, thereby shortening the time of the experiment. It also has excellent data quality and important parameter control that automates the process, while preserving performance.

Some of the market drivers for the Microfluidics Device Market include increased demand for POC testing, benefits associated with incorporation of microfluidics across different industries, higher return on investments as well as technological advancements.

The microfluidics market is segmented by application, component (type & material), and region. The Microfluidics Device Market is fragmented into instruments, microfluidics, cartridges, and reagents, among others. Of these, cartridges and reagents held a significant share of the global market and the segment is expected to continue to dominate in the coming years. In terms of turnover, the Microfluidics Device Market accounted for 45.2% of the global market in 2016. The considerable acceptance of microfluidic products in laboratories and industries has provided cartridges and reagents with this wide margin of growth. The report predicts that instruments and microfluidic chip segments will closely follow the runway during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow successfully in the coming years. It may be attributed to the growing mergers and acquisitions and technological advances in emerging countries. However, North America accounted for the largest share in 2017. The growing adoption of microfluidic technology and the continued roll-out of new products in the North American region are the few factors driving market growth for Microfluidics Device Market.

The key players in the Microfluidics Device Market include Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher (US), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent (US), Bio-Rad (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche (Switzerland), Illumina (US), Fluidigm, Microfluidics (US), and QIAGEN (Netherlands). OGYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES AB (Sweden), Sphere Fluidics (UK), OPKO Health (US), Waters (US), thinXXS Microtechnology (Germany), Abaxis (US), bioMérieux (France), Abbott (US), Dolomite Microfluidics (UK), Microfluidic ChipShop (Germany), Elveflow (France), Cellix (Ireland), Micronit Microtechnologies (Netherlands), MicroLiquid (Spain), MiniFAB (Australia), uFluidix (Canada), Micralyne (US), and Fluigent (France).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Microfluidics Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Microfluidics Device Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Microfluidics Device Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Microfluidics Device Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2016

• Estimated year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2024

Target Audience:

• Microfluidics-based product manufacturers & distributors

• Microfluidic component manufacturers

• Pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies

• Research institutes

• Medical device companies

• Life science companies

• Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)

• Government associations

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

Microfluidics Device Market – Key Segment:

Microfluidics Device Market, By Application:

• In vitro diagnostics

o Point-of-care Testing

o Clinical Diagnostics

• Pharmaceutical research

o Lab analytics

 Proteomic Analysis

 Genomic Analysis

 Cell-based Assay

 Capillary Electrophoresis

o Micropispensing

o Microreaction

• Drug Delivery

• Laboratory Testing

o Agro food Testing

o Industrial Testing

o Environmental Testing

Microfluidics Device Market, By Type

• Microfluidic Chips

• Microfluidic Sensors

• Microfluidic Pumps

• Microneedles

• Other Component (Flow Controller, Temperature controller, connectors, droplet generator, microreactors, and valves)

Microfluidics Device Market, By Material

• Polymer-based Microfluidics

• Glass-based Microfluidics

• Silicone-based Microfluidics

• Other material-based Microfluidics (Paper, Ceramics, & Metal)

Microfluidics Device Market, Company Profiles

• Danaher (US)

• Thermo Fisher (US)

• PerkinElmer (US)

• Agilent (US)

• Bio-Rad (US)

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company (US)

• Roche (Switzerland)

• Illumina (US)

• Fluidigm

• Microfluidics (US)

• QIAGEN (Netherlands)

• OGYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES AB (Sweden)

• Sphere Fluidics (UK)

• OPKO Health (US)

• Waters (US)

• thinXXS Microtechnology (Germany)

• Abaxis (US)

• bioMérieux (France)

• Abbott (US)

• Dolomite Microfluidics (UK)

• Microfluidic ChipShop (Germany)

• Elveflow (France)

• Cellix (Ireland)

• Micronit Microtechnologies (Netherlands)

• MicroLiquid (Spain)

• MiniFAB (Australia)

• uFluidix (Canada)

• Micralyne (US)

• Fluigent (France).

Microfluidics Device Market, By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW):

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Microfluidics Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Microfluidics Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Microfluidics Device Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Microfluidics Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Microfluidics Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Microfluidics Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Microfluidics Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Microfluidics Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Microfluidics Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Microfluidics Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Microfluidics Device Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Microfluidics Device Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/microfluidics-device-market/11038/

