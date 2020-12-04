VCSEL Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % in the forecast Period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

VCSEL device was initially developed for short-range data communication and sensing applications owing to their low manufacturing cost and high reliability.

The essential use of the VCSEL devices will propel consumption demand subsequently boosting the market. In 2016, growing demand for several high-volume applications, such as gesture recognition, data communications, and illumination in infrared (IR) cameras, has emerged as the major factors driving the growth of VCSEL market. Improved medical device quality at low production costs coupled with the elimination of cold stabilization processes are a few other key factors fuelling product demand.

Rising influence of preventive healthcare along with growing demand from automotive electronics and increasing adoption of VCSEL in data centers are driving the market growth. Expanding accuracy and high-power efficiency in medical and sensing applications, as well as additional capabilities like the low diversion, high beam light, low heat, compact size will positively influence product penetration. However, technological limitations are hampering the VCSEL market.

VCSEL Market is majorly segmented by material, type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of the application segment, data communication is expected to lead the global VCSEL Market in 2018. The growing number of data centers around the world and the ability of VCSEL to communicate properly in a short data range are the main drivers for the increasing adoption of VCSEL technology in data communications applications.

The North American VCSEL Market is predominantly driven by factors such as the rising adoption of the technology in proximity sensing and medical applications, increasing use of VCSELs for data communication, growing usage of VCSELs in infrared illumination, and surge in demand with advancements in automotive electronics. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period as compared to the developed markets owing to their growing economy, increasing population, and abundant availability of raw materials in the region.

Global VCSEL Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Finisar (US) and Lumentum (US) are the major industry players. Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by industry players. For instance, in 2018, Finisar the world leader in optical communication modules and 3D Sensing VCSEL technology announced its participation at Sensors Expo with several demonstrations and product displays.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive VCSEL Market, including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding VCSEL Market, dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the VCSEL Market, size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the VCSEL Market, make the report investor’s guide.

VCSEL Market Report Scope:

• VCSEL Market, By Material

o GaAs

o InP

o GaN

o Others

•VCSEL Market, By Type

o Single Mode

o Multimode

• VCSEL Market, By Application

o Data Communication

o Sensing

o Infrared Illumination

o Pumping

o Industrial Heating

o Emerging Applications

•VCSEL Market, By End User

o Data Center

o Consumer Electronics

o Automotive

o Industrial

o Healthcare

o Military

•VCSEL Market, By Geography

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Key Players operating in the market:

• Finisar

• Lumentum

• Broadcom

• Philips Photonics

• II-VI

• IQE

• AMS Technologies

• Vixar

• Santec

• VERTILAS

• Agiltron

• Alight Technologies

• Ultra Communications

• Laser Components

• Litrax Technology

• Coherent

• TT Electronics

• Newport

• NeoPhotonics

• Necsel Intellectual Property

• OPTEK

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: VCSEL Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global VCSEL Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global VCSEL Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America VCSEL Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe VCSEL Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific VCSEL Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America VCSEL Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue VCSEL by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global VCSEL Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global VCSEL Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global VCSEL Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

