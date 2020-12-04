Global Anti-infective drugs Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Anti-infective drug is capable of acting against infection by inhibiting the spread of an infectious agent or by killing the infectious agent outright.It is a general term that encompasses antibacterials, antibiotics, antifungals, antiprotozoans and antivirals.

Global Anti-infective drugs Market Drivers and Restrains

The technological advances in anti-viral and antibiotic compounds are currently anti-infective drugs market, including Truvada and Valtrex, which are anti-HIV and anti-herpes therapy drugs, which are expected to fuel global anti-infective drug market. Developments such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies. OOCs are micro-engineered biometric systems that simulate the activities, mechanics and physiological responses of organ systems would propel the global anti-infective drugs market. Factors such as patent expiration of drugs, pricing pressures from regulators, and low returns on investments would hinder the global Anti-infective drugs market in forecast period.

In January 2018, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. launched its intravenous and oral formulations of Baxdela (delafloxacin) in the U.S. Baxdela is intended for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by designated susceptible bacteria including gram positive bacteria and gram negative bacteria. This step would drive the global Anti-infective drugs market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in forecast period.

Global Anti-infective drugs Market key segmentation

The antibiotics market is further segmented by product into -lactams, quinolones, macrolides, aminoglycosides and others. The antivirals market is further segmented by therapeutic type into HIV AIDS therapeutics, hepatitis therapeutics, influenza therapeutics, and herpes therapeutics. The antifungals market is further segmented by product into azoles and others. The Antibacterial market is further segmented as Aminoglycosides, Carbapenems, Cephalosporins, Macrolides, Penicillins, Quinolones, Sulfonamides, Tetracyclines and Others Calcium channel blockers.

Antiviral drug held highest share in terms of revenue of global Anti-infective drugs Market during the forecast period. rapid increase in the access to antiviral treatment of sexually transmitted diseases such as Hepatitis B and HIV/AIDS is expected to fuel this segment..

Increase in number of medical stores and hospitals are responsible for growth global Anti-infective drug market. Strong network of distribution channels around the countries have attributed to availability of anti-infectives that will affect the market in positive way. Also, major market players are focusing on expanding its geographical regions by focusing on distribution of anti-infectives in untapped markets of developing countries.

The hospitals provide extensive patient treatment, care, quick reimbursement, and insurance policies owing to which patients opt for hospital pharmacies.

Global Anti-infective drugs Market regional analysis

North America dominated the global anti-infective drug market in 2018. Changing healthcare market scenario and high awareness among end-users such as clinicians and healthcare professionals are estimated key factors responsible for this growth rate. Furthermore, high purchasing power for expensive drugs and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies are further attributed to fuel the regional market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific witnesses significant CAGR over the forecast period heading to technological advances in drug discovery. Growing geriatric population coupled with increased susceptibility to infections is expected to provide a potential growth platform in the forecast period. It was followed by Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Anti-infective drugs Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Anti-infective drugs Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Anti-infective drugs Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Anti-infective drugs Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Anti-infective drugs Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Anti-infective drugs Market by product type

• Antibiotics

• Antivirals

• Antifungals

• Antibacterial

Global Anti-infective drugs Market Distribution Channels

• Retail Pharmacy

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Other

Global Anti-infective drugs Market by region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating on Global Anti-infective drugs Market

• Gilead Sciences,

• GlaxoSmithKline,

• Merck & Co,

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

• Johnson & Johnson

• Pfizer Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

• Merck and Co., Inc.

• Bayer Healthcare AG

• AstraZeneca Plc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Novartis AG

• Astellas Pharma, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Sanofi-Aventis S.A.

• Johnson and Johnson

• Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.

