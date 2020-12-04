Global Container Monitoring Market was valued US$ 224.31 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 at XX % % CAGR.

Global Container Monitoring Market is segmented into by Component, Operating System, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography. Based on the Component, container monitoring market is divided primarily into services and solutions. On the basis of the operating system, the container monitoring market is segmented in windows and Linux. Based on the deployment mode container market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The vertical segment is categories in BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, and Retail & E-commerce. Geographically container monitoring market is spread by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The increasing focus of organizations on digital transformations and Growth in cloud-based technologies and an easier way to implement than virtualization are boosting the growth in the global container monitoring market. Container monitoring provides benefits of cost-effectiveness, increased productivity, and increasing popularity of microservices are driving factors, which increases the demand.

By component, Solution is sub-segmented into managed services and professional services. Professional services are further sub-segmented into training and development, consulting & integration and support and maintenance. Training and development segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Container monitoring is basically used by IT operators and developer, which helps to monitor and manage containers to optimize the application performance as well. Furthermore, the container monitoring technology is rapidly growing and it is easy to use, it is one of the best solutions for new concepts among enterprises and needs professionals and experts. Consequently, training and development are projected to be the fastest growing segment in the container monitoring market.

By deployment, Cloud-based deployment is projected to be a faster-growing deployment mode in the Container monitoring market. Cloud-based provides benefits organizations such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and boosted management capabilities. Cloud-based container monitoring solutions are obtainable according to customers’ demand, wherein customers can start or stop any service at any time.

North America is expected to reach at high significant growth, owing to the presence of a major key player offering the container monitoring solution and services. North American organizations are interested to focus on delivering new features using containerized applications. Furthermore, Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global container monitoring market owing to the growing technology adoption of container monitoring solutions and services by many small-scale enterprises.

Key profiled and analyzed in this report:

BMC Software, Wavefront, Sysdig, CA Technologies Datadog, Appdynamics, Signalfx, Coscale, Dynatrace, Splunk, IBM Corporation, Intelleflex.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Container Monitoring market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Container Monitoring market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Container Monitoring market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Container Monitoring market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Container Monitoring Market:

Global Container Monitoring Market, by Component

• Services

• Solution

Global Container Monitoring Market, by Operating System

• Windows

• Linux

Global Container Monitoring Market, by Deployment Mode

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Container Monitoring Market, by Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Container Monitoring Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Telecom & IT

• Travel & Hospitality

• Transportation & Logistics

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Government

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Others

Global Container Monitoring Market, by Geographies

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Container Monitoring Market

• BMC Software

• Wavefront

• Sysdig

• CA Technologies

• Datadog

• Appdynamics

• Signalfx

• Coscale

• Dynatrace

• Splunk

• IBM Corporation

• Intelleflex

