The Uterine Fibroids market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This report is a through synopsis of the Study done on Uterine Fibroids market’s key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market applications. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The Uterine Fibroids market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global uterine fibroids market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global uterine fibroids market are Boston Scientific Corporation; CooperSurgical Inc.; General Electric Company; KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG; Richard Wolf GmbH; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer AG; Acessa Health; Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Pfizer Inc.; COOK; Hologic, Inc.; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. among others.

Global Uterine Fibroids Market Scope and Market Size

Global uterine fibroids market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on type, the global uterine fibroids market is segmented into subserosal fibroids, intramural fibroids, submucosal fibroids and others.

Treatment type for the global uterine fibroids market is segmented into non-hormonal treatment, hormonal treatment, surgical and others. Hormonal treatment segmented as oral contraceptives, progestins/antiprogestins, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists. Surgical methods are segmented as traditional abdominal myomectomy, laparoscopic or robotic myomectomy, hysteroscopic myomectomy, hysterectomy, uterine artery embolization or fibroid embolization (UAE) and ablation.

The route of administration segment for global uterine fibroids market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global uterine fibroids market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, speciality centres and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global uterine fibroids market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they had submitted a “New Drug Application” with the U.S. FDA for their investigational, oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist “elagolix” being developed in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to manage the heavy menstrual bleeding related to uterine fibroids in women. The NDA has been submitted with the help of positive data accumulated from the Phase III trial results helping conclusively evaluate the safety and efficacy of the therapeutic

In October 2018, U.S. FDA announced that they had granted 510(k) clearance for Accessa Health’s “ProVu System”, a device designed for the treatment of women suffering from symptomatic uterine fibroids who are unwilling to undergo hysterectomy. The device is based on a combination of radiofrequency ablation, ultrasound visualization and guidance mapping for isolation and ablation of fibroid

Market Drivers Increasing levels of female population base globally which is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing awareness programs being organized by the authorities to inform the population regarding the availability of various therapeutics for different female disorders is driving the market growth

Rising levels of expenditure being incurred to advance the healthcare services and facilities globally; this factor is also expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing innovations in technology and advancements of various medicines resulting in enhanced treatment methods and focus on development of effective drugs also boosts the market growth Market Restraints Lack in the availability of approved treatment procedures and therapeutics is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Growing concerns amongst the population regarding the recent black box warnings presented by the U.S. FDA regarding the usage of certain drugs restricts the market growth

High levels of financial costs associated with the development of medical devices and therapeutics for the treatment of uterine fibroids; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

