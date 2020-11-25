Global transcriptomics market is registering a healthy CAGR of 14.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to increase research and development in order to provide better treatment among patients worldwide.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global transcriptomics market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Biological Industries, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cepheid, Takara Bio Inc., Cytognomix, Edico Genome (subsidiary of Illumina, Inc.), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens AG, QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Kapa Biosystems, Spatial Transcriptomics among others.

Key Points mentioned in the report:

What was the market size in 2018? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the Transcriptomics market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?

Purview of the report

To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Transcriptomics market and submarkets. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, 10x Genomics acquired Spatial Transcriptomics, Stockholm-based company which is a pioneer in the emerging field of spatial genomics. This acquisition has benefited the company in order to increase their product portfolio by introducing new products. This acquisition has also helped in increase in expansion as they established headquarters and manufacturing into Pleasanton, California

In April 2017, Seven Bridges, a biomedical data analysis company entered in partnership with Spatial Transcriptomics, pioneer in the emerging field of spatial genomics. By this strategic decision the company has made much easier platform for researchers to access, analyze and share massive biomedical data sets which may lead new development in transcriptomics field

Insights of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

Market Drivers: Increase in wide range of PCR applications in biotechnology industry; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market Increase biomedical research, including disease diagnosis and profiling; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market Increase in diseases worldwide is also expected to boost the growth of the market Increment in mechanical progressions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market Market Restraints: High levels of investments required for the research in sequencing is expected to restrict the growth of the market Lack of skilful experts, which is restricting the overall growth of the market Certain drawbacks of RNA sequencing; which is restricting the overall growth of the market Access Complete Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-transcriptomics-market Segmentation: Global Transcriptomics Market By Product & Services Instruments Consumables Software Services By Technology Microarray Real Time-PCR (qPCR) Sequencing By Technology Diagnostics & Disease Profiling Drug Discovery Others By End-User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Government Institutes & Academic Centers Contract research Organizations (CROs) By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa

Need more Information about Report Methodology @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-transcriptomics-market Report's potential Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Transcriptomics " and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Transcriptomics market Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation