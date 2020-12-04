BC or carbonaceous compounds in general are a constituent of PM dispersed in the air, and they are a major component of soot. BC’s effects on human health are mainly derived from its association with PM. Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring use optical absorption method to monitor and analysis the mass concentration of black carbon aerosol in air. This report studies the Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future., .The Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring industry is highly concentration. Of the major players of Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring, Magee Scientific maintained its world’s largest position. Magee Scientific accounted for 56.64% of the global Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.38%, 10.06% including AethLabs and KANOMAX. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA, Europe and Japan. It has unshakable status in this field., On the basis of product type, the Handheld Type segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 63.71% volume share in 2017., The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market., The worldwide market for Black Carbon Sensor Devices for Air/Gas Monitoring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.4% over the next five years, will reach 10150 million US$ in 2024, from 10880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
Magee Scientific,AethLabs,KANOMAX,MetOne,Teledyne API,Artium
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
